﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Manchester City Escape Transfer Ban For Breaching FIFA Regulations

Manchester City Escape Transfer Ban For Breaching FIFA Regulations

FIFA has given English Premier League champions Manchester City a fine for breaching rules on the registering of young players but has not banned them from transfers

Omnisport 14 August 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Manchester City Escape Transfer Ban For Breaching FIFA Regulations
Manchester City's Raheem Sterling, right, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League football match against West Ham United at London stadium in London on August 10, 2019.
AP Photo
Manchester City Escape Transfer Ban For Breaching FIFA Regulations
outlookindia.com
2019-08-14T09:36:59+0530

Manchester City have avoided a transfer ban after FIFA confirmed the club will only receive a fine for breaching regulations relating to the signing of young players. (Football News)

The Premier League champions have been ordered to pay CHF370,000 (£314,577) for breaching article 19 of FIFA's rules on the status and transfer of players.

In Pics! Gameweek 1 – City, Liverpool Shine; Chelsea Fail To Impress

However, City will not face a transfer ban like that which FIFA handed down to Chelsea in March for similar offences.

Like Chelsea, FIFA has found City to be in breach of regulations regarding the recruitment of youth players.

Also Read: City's Reserves Could Win Title, Says Mourinho

LaLiga giants Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid have also been handed punishments for similar offences within the past five years.

However, FIFA's Disciplinary Committee "took into account the fact that Manchester City FC accepted its responsibility", meaning the club was only issued a fine.

City said in a statement: "The club accepts responsibility for the breaches which arose as a result of misinterpretation of the regulations in question.

Also Read: Premier League 'Big Six' – Who Had The Best Transfer Window?

"All of the breaches occurred before December 2016 when guidance on the interpretation of the provisions was issued, since which date Manchester City has been fully compliant.

"The club regards highly and shares FIFA's determination to ensure the protection of minors in football and has cooperated fully with the investigation which has been transparent and evidenced-based at all times."

Chelsea were given a two-window transfer ban and were "astonished" when FIFA's Appeals Committee refused to suspend the sanction when the Blues appealed against the punishment.

"The club acted in accordance with the relevant regulations and has already notified FIFA of its intention to appeal against the Disciplinary Committee's decision and sanction," they said.

Frank Lampard's side were unable to register new signings in the most recent transfer window and will also be banned from doing so in January.

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Omnisport Manchester City Football Sports
Next Story : Arrest Warrant Against Congress' Shashi Tharoor Over 'Hindu Pakistan' Comment
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Omnisport
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters