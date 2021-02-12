February 12, 2021
Corona
Manan Vohra To lead Chandigarh In Vijay Hazare Trophy

Chandigarh will face Haryana on Feb 21 in its first fixture in Kolkata

Outlook Web Bureau 12 February 2021
Chandigarh squad for Vijay Hazare Trophy.
Manan Vohra will lead Chandigarh in the upcoming VIjaya Hazare Trophy.  (More Cricket News)

UT Cricket Association (Chandigarh) announced 20-member squad for the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy to be held from February 20 at Kolkata.
Chandigarh are placed in Elite group E.

All the players cleared their COVID-19 test which was conducted on Wednesday.

Chandigarh's opening match will be against Haryana on February 21, while the team will face hosts Bengal on February23. Chandigarh in its third fixture will lock horns against Services on February 25, while they are scheduled to play against Saurashtra on February 27. Boys will face J&K in its last match on March 1.

Squad:
Manan Vohra (Captain), Mohd. Arslan Khan, Shivam Bhambri, Ankit Kaushik, Raman Bishnoi, Amrit Lubana, Gaurav Puri, Uday Kaul, Jaskaranvir Singh Sohi, Bipul Sharma, Gurinder Singh (Vice Captain), Gaurav Gambhir, Jagjit Singh Sandhu, Mandeep Singh, Jaskarandeep Singh Buttar, Shreshth Nirmohi, Kunal Mahajan, Bhagmender Lather, Sarul Kanwar, Arpit Pannu

