Man United Vs Man City, Live Streaming: Cristiano Ronaldo Headlines Manchester Derby - When And Where To Watch

Manchester United and Manchester City renew their crosstown rivalry with Pep Guardiola's defending champions, Manchester City visiting Old Trafford for a mouth-watering English Premier League clash today (November 6). (More Football News)

This will be the first Manchester derby played in front of a crowd since March 2020. And the presence of Cristiano Ronaldo, who almost joined the Blues before making a return to Old Trafford, gives the fixture special lustre.

The last time Ronaldo met City in the Premier League, United won 2-0 in 2009. But the Portuguese superstar has an unwanted record of most red cards (3) in Manchester Derby.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's United are fifth in the Premier League points table, two places and three points behind City. Both the Manchester giants have so far failed to fire all cylinders.

The Red Devils have lost their previous three home league games -- Aston Villa, Everton and Liverpool. But they returned to winning ways in the league by defeating Tottenham in London.

Visiting Blues lost their last league game to Crystal Palace. City returned to winning ways by beating Club Brugge 4-1 in the Champions League. In the same competition, United came from behind to secure a 2-2 draw with Atalanta in Bergamo, Italy.

Head-to-head

In 48 league matches, United lead the head-to-head record 24-15. United are unbeaten in their last four league games against City, winning three Manchester Derby games and drawing one. But City have won seven Premier League away games against United.

United also lead the overall head-to-head record, 77-55 with 53 draws in all competitions.

Solskjær has won four of his eight meetings with Guardiola in all competitions, the most for any manager who has faced the Spaniard in at least five games.

Match and telecast details

Match: English Premier League match between Manchester United and Manchester City

Date: November 6 (Saturday), 2021

Time: 6:00 PM IST/12:30 PM GMT

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester, England

TV Channels: Star Sports Select/HD

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

The match is being broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. Check global kick-off time and broadcasters HERE.

Likely XIs

Manchester United: De Gea; Bailly, Lindelof, Maguire; Wan-Bissaka, Fred McTominay, Shaw; Fernandes; Ronaldo, Rashford.

Manchester City: Ederson; Cancelo, Stones, Dias, Zinchenko; De Bruyne, Rodri, Silva; Jesus, Foden, Grealish.