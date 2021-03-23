March 23, 2021
Poshan
Manchester United Midfielder Fred: Racist Abuse On Social Media Cannot Be Accepted

Man Utd midfielder Fred says "we cannot feed that culture" after being racially abused online following Sunday's FA Cup loss to Leicester City.

Omnisport 23 March 2021
Manchester United condemned the abuse directed at Fred.
File Photo
2021-03-23T23:49:00+05:30

Manchester United midfielder Fred says "we cannot feed that culture" after being racially abused on social media following Sunday's FA Cup quarter-final loss to Leicester City. (More Football News)

The 28-year-old received numerous abusive messages on an Instagram post after gifting possession to Kelechi Iheanacho in the build-up to Leicester's opening goal in the 3-1 defeat. 

Fred is the latest United player to be targeted, with Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Axel Tuanzebe also subjected to similar comments in recent weeks.

Brazil international Fred took to Twitter on Monday to post: "Social media comments filled with hate and, above all, racism: we cannot feed that culture. 

"We cannot aceppt (sic) it. We have to fight it always. We are bigger and better than that. Enough!"

United recently condemned the abuse directed at their players by "mindless idiots", while Rashford last month urged social media companies to take stronger action against those responsible.

