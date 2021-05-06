Malaysian Open Badminton: India Forced To Withdraw After Travel Restrictions

Indian badminton team was forced to withdraw from the Malaysian Open, scheduled from May 25 to 30, due to a temporary travel restriction imposed by the local government on travellers. (More Badminton News)

The travel ban from India came into effect on April 28, 2021.

The tournament is one of the last qualification events for the postponed Tokyo Olympics.

All top Indian singles and doubles players like PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth, Sai Praneeth, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki Reddy were due to participate.

The Sports Ministry, through the Ministry of External Affairs, approached the Malaysian authorities requesting to permit the Indian team to participate.

But owing to the rise in COVID-19 cases in India, the Malaysian government has informed the Indian High Commission in the country that the travel of the team cannot be presently permitted.

