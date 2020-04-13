April 13, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Mahim Verma Resigns From BCCI's Vice-President Post, Takes Charge Of Uttarakhand Cricket Body

Mahim Verma Resigns From BCCI's Vice-President Post, Takes Charge Of Uttarakhand Cricket Body

Mahim Verma confirmed the development to PTI even though it was a mere formality after he fought the Cricket Association of Uttarakhand elections and his team came to power last month

PTI 13 April 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Mahim Verma Resigns From BCCI's Vice-President Post, Takes Charge Of Uttarakhand Cricket Body
Mahim Verma had to resign because the BCCI constitution doesn't allow one person to hold two posts simultaneously at the national and state level.
Twitter
Mahim Verma Resigns From BCCI's Vice-President Post, Takes Charge Of Uttarakhand Cricket Body
outlookindia.com
2020-04-13T21:21:05+0530

Mahim Verma has tendered his resignation from the post of BCCI vice-president after taking charge of his state body, Cricket Association of Uttarakhand, as its secretary.

Coronavirus Outbreak Coverage | Sports News

Verma confirmed the development to PTI even though it was a a mere formality after he fought the state body's elections and his team came to power last month.

"I needed to take take care of my state association which wasn't being run smoothly. I have sent my resignation to CEO Rahul Johri. I am sure it will be accepted as senior office-bearers are in the loop," Verma told PTI on Monday.

Verma had to resign because the BCCI constitution doesn't allow one person to hold two posts simultaneously at the national and state level.

"I have already told about my compulsions to the secretary (Jay Shah). If I hadn't gone back and taken charge of the state body, the association would have been in a mess. That's why I contested the election," he said.

As per BCCI rule, a Special General Meeting needs to be called in 45 days to fill up the vacant post but it will be very difficult for the board to maintain the stipulated time frame as the country is in lockdown.

"We are going for a second lockdown in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. So how can we even think of having an SGM in 45 days? Obviously the vacancy will be filled up as per the constitutional norms but only after things normalise," a veteran BCCI official told PTI.

As of now, there is no clarity over who are the possible candidates for the vice-president's post.

The BCCI vice-president is more of an ornamental position compared to president, secretary and treasurer, which are functional posts with mandate of taking policy decisions.

Next Story >>

IOC To Face 'Several Hundred Million Dollars' Of Added Costs Due To Tokyo Olympics Delay

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Cricket Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos