March 06, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Magnificent India Seal ICC World Test Championship Final Spot After Thrashing England - Reactions

Magnificent India Seal ICC World Test Championship Final Spot After Thrashing England - Reactions

India secured their place in the ICC World Test Championship final against New Zealand at Lord's in June

Outlook Web Bureau 06 March 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Magnificent India Seal ICC World Test Championship Final Spot After Thrashing England - Reactions
India's captain Virat Kohli, third left, and vice captain Ajinkya Rahane, left, greet team support staff after their win against England
AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi
Magnificent India Seal ICC World Test Championship Final Spot After Thrashing England - Reactions
outlookindia.com
2021-03-06T16:26:41+05:30

India thrashed England by an innings and 25 runs on the third day of the fourth and final Test to complete a 3-1 series victory at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Saturday. India needed at least a draw to qualify for the ICC World Test Championship final against New Zealand.

Highlights | Scorecard | News

Resuming the day at 294 for seven in reply to England's first innings total of 205, the hosts put on board 365 for a big 160-run lead. Washington Sundar stayed unbeaten on 96 while Axar Patel scored 43.

For England, the script did not change much as their batsmen yet again found it tough to negotiate the challenge posed by the Indian spinners. Dan Lawrence (50) though showed the required temperament to counter the spinners. Once their 44-run stand was broken, India did not take long to wrap up the match and the series.

Left-arm spinner Patel (5/48) and Ravichandran Ashwin (5/47) shared all the England wickets between them.

Here are some reactions, featuring some of the greatest names in Indian cricket:

The two teams will now play a five-match T20 series, starting March 12 at the same venue.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Axar Patel Breaks Ajanta Mendis' Record, Becomes Highest Wicket-taker In Debut Test Series

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Ahmedabad Cricket India vs England ICC World Test Championship Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos