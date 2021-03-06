Magnificent India Seal ICC World Test Championship Final Spot After Thrashing England - Reactions

India thrashed England by an innings and 25 runs on the third day of the fourth and final Test to complete a 3-1 series victory at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Saturday. India needed at least a draw to qualify for the ICC World Test Championship final against New Zealand.

Resuming the day at 294 for seven in reply to England's first innings total of 205, the hosts put on board 365 for a big 160-run lead. Washington Sundar stayed unbeaten on 96 while Axar Patel scored 43.

For England, the script did not change much as their batsmen yet again found it tough to negotiate the challenge posed by the Indian spinners. Dan Lawrence (50) though showed the required temperament to counter the spinners. Once their 44-run stand was broken, India did not take long to wrap up the match and the series.

Left-arm spinner Patel (5/48) and Ravichandran Ashwin (5/47) shared all the England wickets between them.

Here are some reactions, featuring some of the greatest names in Indian cricket:

Congratulations Team India on an awesome Test Series victory.



England didn't lose it in Ahmedabad.

They lost it here .#INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/NXb1AxCHen — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 6, 2021

India on ð



Virat Kohli and Co. are No.1 in the @MRFWorldwide ICC Test Team Rankings ð¥ pic.twitter.com/uHG4q0pUlj — ICC (@ICC) March 6, 2021

The spin twins once again demolish England.

Ashwin: 5 for 47

Axar: 5 for 48#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/41yFFEzALK — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) March 6, 2021

3-1 after loosing the 1st test.. Great results for team india @BCCI congratulations to each and every member of the team including the sports staff.. well done to the top performers of the series @ashwinravi99 @akshar2026 @RishabhPant17 @ImRo45 #INDvsENG — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) March 6, 2021

The two teams will now play a five-match T20 series, starting March 12 at the same venue.

