Luke Shaw To Miss FA Cup Semi-Final

Poshan
Brandon Williams is likely to be ready to face Chelsea at Wembley but Luke Shaw remains sidelined for Manchester United.

Omnisport 18 July 2020
Luke Shaw twisted his ankle during the 2-2 Premier League draw with Southampton at Old Trafford and sat out the 2-0 win at Crystal Palace on Thursday.
2020-07-18T15:32:44+0530

Manchester United will be without Luke Shaw for Sunday's FA Cup semi-final clash with Chelsea at Wembley.

The full-back twisted his ankle during the 2-2 Premier League draw with Southampton at Old Trafford and sat out the 2-0 win at Crystal Palace on Thursday.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer does not expect Shaw to be ready to face Frank Lampard's side, but there is better news for Brandon Williams, who sustained a worrying head injury against the Saints and also missed the game at Selhurst Park, having suffered heavy bruising around his left eye.

"Luke will be out," Solskjaer said on Saturday. "I can't see him recovering.

"Brandon will hopefully be okay. He'll try to join in training today with his eye. We'll see if he can see the ball when he comes in! He should be fine."

Timothy Fosu-Mensah started at left-back against Palace, making his first appearance for United since May 2017.

