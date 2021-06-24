Luis Diaz Gives Colombia Lead Against Brazil With Bicycle Kick In Copa America – Watch Video Here

It took a moment of incredible timings and acrobatic skills to breach the Brazil defense in Copa America. (More Football News)

Luis Diaz timed his bicycle kick perfectly as Colombia went 1-0 up against title favourites Brazil.

Colombia then managed to hold on to the lead for more than hour until Brazil drew level in controversial fashion. The ball struck referee and the play was allowed to continue. Roberto Firmino made good use of the opportunity to bring Brazil level.

Brazil then went into an all attack mode securing a win in the 10th minute of extra time.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine