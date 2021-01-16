Liverpool Vs Manchester United Live Streaming: EPL's Top Two Meet In Blockbuster Clash - Check Match, Telecast Details

Liverpool and Manchester United have not faced each other as the Premier League's top two since April 1997. While Tottenham and Leicester City could potentially move above Jurgen Klopp's men before they clash at Anfield, it still highlights how rare it has been for both clubs to be fighting near the summit at the same time. (More Football News)

Liverpool were the last team to inflict an away defeat on United in the Premier League, as they emerged 2-0 victors in January last year - the Red Devils have since gone 15 unbeaten on the road, drawing just twice. United will go six points clear of Liverpool if they win on Merseyside. But again, Klopp's side have won the past two league clashes between the teams at Anfield and will go top if they triumph. Liverpool last achieved three home victories in a row over their great rivals in March 2011.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has yet to beat Liverpool in the Premier League since joining United as manager, drawing twice and losing once. Only two managers in United's history have failed to win any of their first four league clashes with the Reds - John Chapman (1921-26) and Tommy Docherty (1973-76).

And he insisted that a Manchester United win at Liverpool on Sunday would be a "shock" despite his team going into the match ahead of the Reds at the Premier League summit.

"The next one is always the biggest, most important," Solskjaer told reporters when asked if this was the biggest game of his managerial career... Being of course where we are in the league, that gives us more confidence, it's a sign, indication of where we're at.

Klopp played down the significance of the points perspective in this weekend's battle, saying: "Winning a football game and winning against United is enough itself... We just try to win our games and we need to perform on our highest level because United are good and always were."

Check match and telecast details of Liverpool vs Manchester United match:

When will Liverpool vs Manchester United match be played?

Liverpool vs Manchester United match will be played on January 17, 2021.

When is the kick-off time for the Liverpool vs Manchester United match?

The kick-off time for Liverpool vs Manchester United match is 10:00 PM IST. Local time is 4:30 PM.

Where is the Liverpool vs Manchester United match being played?

The Liverpool vs Manchester United match is being played at Anfield, the home ground of Liverpool Football Club.

Which TV channels will telecast the Liverpool vs Manchester United match in India?

Star Sports Select HD 1 and Star Sports Select 1 channels will telecast Liverpool vs Manchester United match live in India. Sky Sports in the UK. For global broadcast and kick-off time, CHECK HERE.

How to watch Liverpool vs Manchester United match online, streaming?

The Liverpool vs Manchester United match will be streamed live on Hotstar VIP (Disney+Hottar). Subscription required.

Likely Starting XIs:

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, Fabinho, Robertson; Henderson, Thiago, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane.

Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay, Fred; Rashford, Fernandes, Pogba; Martial.

(With Omnisport inputs)

