February 06, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Liverpool Vs Manchester City: Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola Clash Ahead Of Anfield Showdown

Liverpool Vs Manchester City: Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola Clash Ahead Of Anfield Showdown

Losing to Manchester City would leave Liverpool 10 points behind Pep Guardiola's side, and after ending Reds' three-decade title drought, Jurgen Klopp could be surrendering the Premier League trophy within a year

Agencies 06 February 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Liverpool Vs Manchester City: Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola Clash Ahead Of Anfield Showdown
Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola
File Photo
Liverpool Vs Manchester City: Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola Clash Ahead Of Anfield Showdown
outlookindia.com
2021-02-06T16:01:03+05:30

Jürgen Klopp might be getting his excuses in early. (More Football News)

Losing to Manchester City on Sunday would leave Liverpool 10 points behind Pep Guardiola's side. After ending Liverpool's three-decade title drought, Klopp could be surrendering the Premier League trophy within a year.

For the Liverpool manager, the fault will — in part — be the grueling fixture schedule.

"We didn't have a break," Klopp said Friday. “I think City had a two-week break for COVID reasons."

Not so, says Guardiola.

"He made a mistake," the City manager said in a news conference shortly after Klopp spoke in Liverpool.

City had a game at Everton postponed on Dec. 28 as part of a coronavirus outbreak that forced six players and staff members into isolation.

As a result of the cancellation, City had a gap of eight days between their game against Newcastle on Dec. 26 and the trip to Chelsea on Jan 3.

"Jürgen has to see the calendar again,” Guardiola said. “We had COVID. We have one week and we played with 14 players at Stamford Bridge."

Those matches came early in the current nine-game winning streak in the Premier League that has taken City from midtable to three points clear of Manchester United at the top with a game in hand.

Liverpool has experienced a downturn in fortunes in that time, slipping from first to fourth place, seven points behind City having played a game more,

Guardiola points out the only days off City had as a result were the day of the intended game at Goodison Park and the planned recovery day afterward.

"I'm not irritated. I didn't expect it, not from him,” Guardiola said of Klopp. "He knows it's not true, come on! Nobody in the Premier League has had two weeks off. Everyone knows it."

(AP)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

IND Vs ENG: England Captain Joe Root Becomes First Cricketer To Score Double Century In 100th Test

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Agencies Jurgen Klopp Pep Guardiola Football English Premier League (EPL) Liverpool Manchester City Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos