February 10, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Unable To Attend Mother's Funeral Due To COVID-19 Restrictions

Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Unable To Attend Mother's Funeral Due To COVID-19 Restrictions

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says his mother Elisabeth "meant everything" to him after she passed away in Germany

Omnisport 10 February 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Unable To Attend Mother's Funeral Due To COVID-19 Restrictions
Jurgen Klopp
Courtesy: Twitter (@LFC)
Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Unable To Attend Mother's Funeral Due To COVID-19 Restrictions
outlookindia.com
2021-02-10T22:04:01+05:30

Jurgen Klopp has paid an emotional tribute to his mother Elisabeth after she died at the age of 81. (More Football News)

The Liverpool manager will be unable to attend his late mother's funeral due to travel restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic.

Klopp had not been able to visit his mother in Germany since her 80th birthday and will return to his homeland for a memorial service when he is permitted to travel.

The Reds boss told Schwarzwaelder Bote newspaper: "She meant everything to me. She was a real mom in the best sense of the word.

"As a devout Christian, I know she is in a better place now."

Klopp added: "Not being at the funeral is due to the terrible times. Once conditions allow it, we will hold a wonderful memorial service."

Premier League champions Liverpool tweeted on Wednesday: "You'll Never Walk Alone, Jurgen."

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Wasim Jaffer Rejects Religion-based Cricket Selection, Bringing Maulvis To Uttarakhand Training

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Omnisport Jurgen Klopp Football Liverpool Coronavirus COVID-19 Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos