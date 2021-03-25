WI Vs SL, 1st Test, Day 5 Live: West Indies Need 341 Runs On Final Day Against Sri Lanka

This is going to be one fascinating final day's play in Antigua. West Indies need to score 341 runs to win the first Test match against Sri Lanka. Only last month, they chased down a mammoth target of 394 runs against Bangladesh. So the belief is there. The actual target set by Sri Lanka in this match was 375 runs, but the Windies already scored 34 in 20 overs' play on the penultimate day after Sri Lanka posted 476 in their second innings in what will go down as a brilliant fight back. The hosts will be wary of ever-impressive Suranga Lakmal, who claimed five wickets in the first essay, and the hosts of spinners in the visiting ranks. Follow live updates and cricket scores from Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound here:

