After winning the ODI series, West Indies will like to extend their dominance over Sri Lanka in the two-match Test Series also starting at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua, on Sunday. Hosts West Indies will be led by their newly appointed captain Kraigg Brathwaite in his first series incharge at home. Sri Lanka are coming into this two match series on the back of poor-run. Their form in the longest format of the game has been a concern. So much so that it has sparked a debate in the small island nation with fans and officials seeking system overhaul to arrest the slide. The wicket is likely o favour bowlers and it will be a Test for Sri Lanka to bounce back after losing T20 and ODI series. Catch the live cricket scores and updates of the Day 1 of the first Test match between West Indies and Sri Lanka from Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua, here



Live Scorecard | Cricket News

Teams:

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Lahiru Thiramanne, Oshada Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Pathum Nissanka, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Suranga Lakmal, Vishwa Fernando, Lasith Embuldeniya, Dushmantha Chameera.

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), John Campbell, Nkrumah Bonner, Kyle Mayers, Jermaine Blackwood, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Jason Holder, Rahkeem Cornwall, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel.





