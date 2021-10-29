Live Streaming Of West Indies Vs Bangladesh, ICC T20 World Cup: How To Watch WI Vs BAN Cricket Match

West Indies, the only side to win the ICC Men's T20 World Cup twice, are running out of ideas as their form hit the proverbial wall. After two successive defeats, Kieron Pollard & Co find themselves in a must-win situation to salvage their T20 World Cup 2021 campaign. And their opponents on Friday are Bangladesh, the perennial underdogs. Like the Windies, the Tigers also need a win to revive their fortunes. Expect a thriller between two desperate teams in Sharjah.

Preview | Cricket News

Windies, with a veritable line-up of T20 superstars who often prided themselves as mercenaries, were dismissed for 55 by England in their first Super 12 outing and lost the match by six wickets. It was followed by another thrashing, this time an eight-wicket thumping by South Africa. Those heavy defeats also left them with a negative net run rate of -2.550.

Like the Windies, Bangladesh also have a negative net run rate (-1.655). They failed to defend a seemingly good total of 171/4, losing the Group 1 match by five wickets against Sri Lanka. It was followed by an eight-wicket defeat against England. Mahmudullah & Co were out of their depths against Eoin Morgan's men, allowing the Poms to chase down a target of 124 runs in just 14.1 overs.

Head-to-head

West Indies and Bangladesh have met 12 times in T20Is, with the former leading the head-to-head record, 6-5. Windies won the last meeting by 50 runs in 2018.

Match and telecast details

Match: ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, Group 1, Super 12 match - West Indies vs Bangladesh

Date: October 29 (Friday), 2021

Time: 3:30 PM IST/ 2:00 PM Local

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, UAE

TV Channels: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1, Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Playing XIs in the last match

West Indies (vs South Africa): Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Poora (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Akeal Hosein, Hayden Walsh, Ravi Rampaul.

Bangladesh (vs England): Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed.

Squads

West Indies: Kieron Pollard (c), Nicholas Pooran, Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Roston Chase, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Jason Holder, Lendl Simmons, Ravi Rampaul, Andre Russell, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr.

Bangladesh: Mahmudullah (c), Liton Das, Mohammed Naim, Mahedi Hasan, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Nurul Hasan, Afif Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Shamim Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammed Saifuddin and Shoriful Islam.