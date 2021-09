Live Streaming of Sri Lanka Vs South Africa: When And Where To Watch 2nd ODI In India

Sri Lanka secured a narrow 14-run win over South Africa in the first ODI and will be brimming with confidence. (More Cricket News)

Hosts Lanka will look to seal the three-match series by winning the second ODI slated to be played at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Avishhka Fernando scored 118 as Sri Lanka posted 300 in 50 overs. Dhananjaya de Silva made 44, while Charith Asalanka scored 72. Chasing, South Africa were given a good start with opener Aiden Markram adding 96 runs and Rassie van der Dussen making 59.

But in the end Sri Lanka fell short by 14 runs. Akila Dananjay picked 2/65. South Africa suffered a huge blow after their skipper Temba Bavuma was ruled out of the remainder of the series due to broken thumb. Keshav Maharaj will lead the side.

Match Details:

Match: Sri Lanka vs South Africa, 2nd ODI

Date: September 4, 2021

Time: 2:30 PM IST

Venue: R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Telecast and live streaming: The match will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network. Sony Ten 2 will broadcast the match live. Fans can catch the live streaming on SonyLiv App.

Elsewhere…

Sri Lanka: Siyatha TV, Dialog TV, Peo TV, SLC YouTube, SLCB; Bangladesh: T Sports; England: Sky Sports; Canada: Willow TV

Pakistan: Ten Sports, PTV Sports; South Africa: SuperSport; USA: Willow TV

Likely XIs:

Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Akila Dananjaya, Praveen Jayawickrama

South Africa : Aiden Markram, Janneman Malan, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj (c), Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

