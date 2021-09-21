Live Streaming Of Punjab Kings Vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2021: When And Where To Watch

This is a clash of laggards in the Indian Premier League (IPL). But both sides have talents galore in their respective ranks and have always played thrilling matches.

In fact, in their last meeting earlier this season at the Wankhede Stadium, Kings won a high-scoring thriller by four runs. So expect another nail-biting finish tonight.

Punjab Kings are seventh in the points table with three wins from eight outings, while Rajasthan Royals, also with six points, are sixth. Royals have played one less game and also have better net run rate.

Head-to-head

This will be their 23rd meeting. Rajasthan Royals lead the head-to-head record 12-10.

Match and telecast details

Match: Match 32 of Indian Premier League 2021, between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals

Date: September 21 (Tuesday), 2021

Time: 7:30 PM IST/ 6:00 PM local

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

TV Channels: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar (Subscription required).

Likely XIs

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (c & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Adil Rashid, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Mohammed Shami.

Rajasthan Royals: Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Shivam Dube, Liam Livingstone, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Chetan Sakariya, Kartik Tyagi, Mustafizur Rahman.

Squads

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Adil Rashid, Mohammed Shami, Harpreet Brar, Aiden Markram, Nathan Ellis, Ishan Porel, Chris Jordan, Jalaj Saxena, Moises Henriques, Prabhsimran Singh, Mandeep Singh, Murugan Ashwin, Sarfaraz Khan, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar, Utkarsh Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Arshdeep Singh.

Rajasthan Royals: Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag, Shivam Dube, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Kartik Tyagi, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman, Tabraiz Shamsi, Shreyas Gopal, Liam Livingstone, Jaydev Unadkat, David Miller, Manan Vohra, KC Cariappa, Glenn Phillips, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Gerald Coetzee, Kuldip Yadav, Akash Singh.