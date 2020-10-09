Live Streaming Of Mumbai Indians Vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2020: Where To See IPL Live And Timings

If there was a final match in this IPL just now, the Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals contest would have been a fitting line-up given current form. Sunday's blockbuster game will be one to decide which team keeps its position on top of the points table. Watch MI vs DC live.

Schedule | Points Table | News

The Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2020 match can be seen live on TV as well as online. Live streaming of the match will start at 7.30 PM IST. It will be available on Star Sports' OTT channel, Disney+ Hotstar. You can watch live streaming on your smartphone or smart TV by downloading the Hotstar app.

IPL matches are being broadcast live on the Star Sports network in India. Fans can watch MI vs DC live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD TV channels.

The MI vs DC match will be a contest between two of the best balanced teams in IPL. Both sides are well-matched in batting, bowling and fielding and there will be no margin for error in Abu Dhabi. After their defeat in the first match against Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians have come back stronger with four wins from six games. Delhi Capitals have four wins from five games.

The best thing about DC and MI is that their teams are not dependent on two or three players. Their batting is deep, bowling has multiple options and fielding has been good. The presence of all-rounders like the Pandya brothers and Kieron Pollard for MI and Marcus Stoinis and Axar Patel for DC, gives the teams tremendous balance.

But what has stood out has been death bowling. If Mumbai have a Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult, Delhi have Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje.

Watch Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals live.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine