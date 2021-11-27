Live Streaming Of ISL 2021-22, Kerala Blasters Vs Bengaluru FC: When And Where To Watch KB Vs BFC Live

Winless in two matches so far, Kerala Blasters will be aiming to lodge their first full points in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 when they face Bengaluru FC at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Goa on Sunday. The Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC match will start at 7:30 PM IST and it can seen live on TV and on digital devices. (More Football News)

Bengaluru FC started their campaign with a convincing 4-2 win over NorthEast United FC. However, the Blues spirits were dampened after Sunil Chhetri’s side were surprised 3-1 by Odisha FC. On Saunday, it will be a chance for Marco Pezzaiuoli-coached boys to take advantage of a struggling Kerala Blasters.

On the other hand, Kerala Blasters lost 4-2 in their opener against ATK Mohun Bagan followed by a goalless stalemate against NorthEast United FC. The Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC will be live telecast on Start Sports channels from 7:30 PM IST on Sunday.

The Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC clash will be live telecast on Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Jalsha Movies, Asianet Plus, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 1 Bangla.

The live streaming of The Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC tie will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

Head-to-Head

Kerala Blasters and Bengaluru FC have played eight matches between them with the former winning just twice against the former ISL champions. Bengaluru FC won five times against KB while one game ended in a draw.

Team news

Kerala Blasters will be missing the services of injured Rahul KP in an otherwise fully-fit squad otherwise. For Bengaluru FC, they will miss Leon Augustine and Jayesh Rane.

Statistics

In the eight games played between the two teams, 26 goals have been scored. Sunil Chhetri, with five goals, is the highest scorer of all-time in this fixture. Among the 26 goals, nine have been scored in the last season itself.

Squads

Kerala Blasters

Goalkeepers: Albino Gomes, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Muheet Shabir Khan, Sachin Suresh.

Defenders: Nishu Kumar, Sandeep Singh, Marko Leskovic, Enes Sipovic, Abdul Hakku Nediyodeth, Ruivah Hormipam, Bijoy Varghese, Jessel Carneiro, Denechandra Meitei, Sanjeev Stalin.

Midfielders: Rahul KP, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Adrian Luna, Jeakson Singh, Harmanjot Khabra, Lalthathanga 'Puitea’ Khawlhring, Givson Singh, Ayush Adhikari, Sahal Abdul Samad.

Forwards: Alvaro Vazquez, Jorge Pereira Diaz, Chencho Gyeltshen, Seityasen Singh, Vincy Barretto.

Bengaluru FC

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh, Lara Sharma, Sharon Padattil.

Defenders: Alan Costa, Pratik Chaudhari, Wungngayam Muirang, Sarthak Golui, Ajith Kumar, Ashique Kuruniyan, Namgyal Bhutia, Parag Shrivas, Yrondu Musavu-King, Biswa Darjee, Roshan Naorem.

Midfielders: Ajay Chhetri, Bruno Silva, Damaitphang Lyngdoh, Danish Farooq, Iman Basafa, Jayesh Rane, Rohit Kumar, Suresh Wangjam.

Forwards: Akashdeep Singh, Bidyasagar Singh, Cleiton Silva, Edmund Lalrindika, Harmanpreet Singh, Leon Augustine, Prince Ibara, Sivashakti Narayanan, Sunil Chhetri, Udanta Singh.