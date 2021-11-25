Advertisement
Live Streaming Of ISL 2021-22, FC Goa FC Vs Jamshedpur FC: When And Where To Watch Live Football Match

Check match and live streaming details of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 match between FC Goa and Jamshedpur FC. Both FC Goa and Jamshedpur FC are winless so far.

While FC Goa suffered a humiliating 0-3 defeat against Mumbai City, Jamshedpur FC played out a 1-1 draw with East Bengal in their respective ISL 2021-22 openers. | Courtesy: Twitter (@FCGoaOfficial)

2021-11-25T21:26:01+05:30
Koushik Paul
Koushik Paul

Koushik Paul

Published: 25 Nov 2021, Updated: 25 Nov 2021 9:26 pm

Yet to pocked a full three points in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 season, FC Goa and Jamshedpur FC will lock horns in search of a win on Friday at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolin. The FC Goa vs Jamshedpur match will start at 7:30 PM IST. (More Football News

While FC Goa are coming off a 3-0 defeat against Mumbai City FC in their opener, Jamshedpur FC drew against East Bengal. Aiming for the first victory of the season, the FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC clash promises a high-voltage encounter. 

The FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC clash will be live telecast in Star Sports channels - Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Jalsha Movies, Asianet Plus, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 1 Bangla from 7:30 PM IST. 

The live streaming of FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC tie will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV. 

Against Mumbai City FC, Goa created very few goalscoring chances and their midfielders looked out of sorts at times. FC Goa coach Juan Ferrando needs to play his cards right against Jamshedpur FC if they have to win full points. 

Jamshedpur FC's defence has been solid with Eli Sabia partnering well with skipper Peter Hartley. However, the major area of concern for Owen Coyle's team is the lack of goals from strikers Nerijus Valskis, Jordan Murray, Greg Stewart and Ishan Pandita. 

Head-to-Head 

Jamshedpur FC have faced FC Goa eight times in the Indian Super League. Out of those eight meetings, FC Goa won five times while Jamshedpur FC managed to register only two victories. The remaining game ended in a draw. The last time these two teams met, the result went in favour of the Gaurs (3-0) with Jorge Ortiz scoring a brace. 

Full squads

Jamshedpur FC 

Goalkeepers: Pawan Kumar, TP Rehenesh, Vishal Yadav

Defenders: Anas Edathodika, Boris Singh, Eli Sabia, Karan Amin, Laldianliana Renthlei, Narender Gahlot, PC Laldinpuia, Peter Hartley, Ricky Lalawmawma, Sandip Mandi

Midfielders: Alexandre Lima, Mobashir Rahman, Jitendra Singh, Seiminlen Doungel, Pronay Halder, Greg Stewart, Ritwik Das

Forwards: Farukh Choudhary, Ishan Pandita, Jordan Murray, Komal Thatal, Nerijus Valskis

FC Goa

Goalkeepers: Dheeraj Singh, Shubham Dhas, Naveen Kumar.

Defenders: Sanson Pereira, Ivan Gonzalez, Leander D'Cunha, Dylan Fox, Seriton Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Aibanbha Dohling, Mohammed Ali, Flan Gomes.

Midfielders: Alberto Noguera, Brandon Fernandes, Glan Martins, Alexander Romario Jesuraj, Redeem Tlang, Edu Bedia, Devendra Murgaonkar, Aaren D'Silva, Muhammed Nemil, Christy Molly Davis.

Forwards: Airam Cabrera, Jorge Ortiz, Makan Chote. 

Koushik Paul
