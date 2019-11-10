Live Streaming Of India Vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20: Where To See Live Cricket

India national cricket team will be aiming to register their first T20 series win at home this season, when they face Bangladesh in the decisive third fixture in Nagpur, on November 10. The Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium will be hosting it, and it starts from 7:00 PM IST.

(Preview | Cricket News) (LIVE UPDATES | SCORECARD)

Stand-in captain Rohit Sharma will be hoping to put in another talismanic performance and to lead a young team to victory.

The hosts fielded an unchanged team in both Delhi and Rajkot, with the likes of Manish Pandey, Sanju Samson and Rahul Chahar not getting opportunities yet.

Meanwhile, a Shakib Al Hasan-less Bangladesh will be hoping to bounce back after a defeat in the second T20I. The visitors won the first fixture. Aminul Islam has been the star for the team currently with four wickets, with Mahmudullah also shining with his captaincy.

Where to see live cricket?

Star Sports Network, the official broadcaster for India Vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20I, will provide exclusive live coverage.

Which TV channels to watch live?

You can tune into Star Sports 1, Star Sports HD1, Star Sports 2 and Star Sports HD2 channels.

Where to see live streaming?

Log into Hotstar from desktop or your mobile phone, to live stream the match.

Full schedule of India Vs Bangladesh T20I series -

1st T20I- November 3, New Delhi (Bangladesh won by seven wickets)

2nd T20I - November 7, Rajkot (India won by 8 wickets)

3rd T20I - November 10, Nagpur