Advertisement
Tuesday, Oct 19, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Live Streaming of IND vs AUS, T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-Up Match: Where To See Live Cricket

Get here details of live streaming and live telecast of India vs Australia ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 warm-up match.

Live Streaming of IND vs AUS, T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-Up Match: Where To See Live Cricket
India and Australia play their final warm-up match ahead of the Super-12 stage of the T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai on Wednesday. Watch live streaming of IND vs AUS. | BCCI

Trending

Live Streaming of IND vs AUS, T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-Up Match: Where To See Live Cricket
outlookindia.com
2021-10-19T17:54:39+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 19 Oct 2021, Updated: 19 Oct 2021 5:54 pm

On Wednesday, India and Australia play their final warm-up game ahead of the Super-12 stage of the T20 World Cup 2021 in UAE and Oman. Both India and Australia won their opening matches against England and New Zealand, respectively. (More Cricket News)

The India vs Australia match can be seen digitally through live streaming and also live on TV from 3:30 PM IST.

India won their first warm-up match against England on Monday. India's comfortable seven-wicket win was fashioned by fifties from KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan, who was tried as an opener.

Earlier, when England batted first, Mohammed Shami was among the wickets (3/40). Jasprit Bumrah and and leg-spinner Rahul Chahar picked up a wicket each. Against Australia, India will like to test their middle order.

Australia beat New Zealand by three wickets in their warm-up game. Marcus Stonis, the Delhi Capitals all-rounder, played as a batsman and scored 28 runs at No. 5. But David Warner continued his poor form, scoring a first-ball duck.

From the Magazine

This Election Season In UP, Lakhimpur Kheri Is The New Political Battlefield

The Negotiator: Rakesh Tikait Is The Glue Holding Farmers’ Agitation Together

Kashmir Minority Killings A Throwback To The Terrifying 90s

Feat Of Clay: Bengal’s Idol-makers Are Pushing Boundaries Of Creativity This Durga Puja Season

India's Sporting Revolution And Why Haryana, Odisha Are Model States

Where to watch IND vs AUS match? 

Live telecast of India vs Australia warm-up match in Dubai on Wednesday can be seen on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada

Live streaming be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Watch live from 3:30 PM IST. STAR Sports are the official broadcasters of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 being hosted by BCCI in UAE and Oman.

Squads: 

India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur.

Australia: Aaron Finch (C), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (VC), Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Virat Kohli Aaron Finch Dubai Cricket T20 World Cup India national cricket team Australia national cricket team Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

OMA vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2021, Live Cricket Scores: Win Or Bust For Bangladesh?

OMA vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2021, Live Cricket Scores: Win Or Bust For Bangladesh?

2022 Australian Open: No Covid-19 Vaccination, No Visa For Overseas Tennis Stars

2022 Winter Olympics: Rights Activists Urge Boycott Of Beijing ‘Genocide’ Games

PNG vs SCO, T20 World Cup 2021: Scotland Beat Papua New Guinea 17 Runs - Highlights

IND vs AUS, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup: India Look To Fix Middle-Order Blues During Warm-Up Vs Australia

SL vs IRE, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka Eye Second Win Against Confident Ireland

NED Vs NAM, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup: Netherlands Aim First Win Against Debutants Namibia

La Liga: Raul de Tomas, Nico Melamed Goals Help Espanyol Beat Cadiz 2-0 To Keep Momentum

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

T20 World Cup: Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul Slam Fifties In Warm-Up Tie Vs England

T20 World Cup: Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul Slam Fifties In Warm-Up Tie Vs England

Rohtang Pass Sees First Snow Of The Season

Rohtang Pass Sees First Snow Of The Season

El Salvador’s Bitcoin Moria

El Salvador’s Bitcoin Moria

Heavy Rains Trigger Floods, Landslides in Kerala. Rescue Operations Underway

Heavy Rains Trigger Floods, Landslides in Kerala. Rescue Operations Underway

Advertisement

More from Sports

EPL: Alexandre Lacazette Dampens Patrick Vieira’s Return At Emirates As Arsenal Hold Crystal Palace

EPL: Alexandre Lacazette Dampens Patrick Vieira’s Return At Emirates As Arsenal Hold Crystal Palace

Men’s Boxing World Championships: AIBA Introduces Belts, White Gloves In ‘Fresh Start’

Men’s Boxing World Championships: AIBA Introduces Belts, White Gloves In ‘Fresh Start’

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Gianni Infantino Wants Suspended Brazil-Argentina Tie To Happen

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Gianni Infantino Wants Suspended Brazil-Argentina Tie To Happen

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup: England’s Liam Livingstone Suffers Finger Injury Vs India

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup: England’s Liam Livingstone Suffers Finger Injury Vs India

Read More from Outlook

Uttarakhand Rains Claim 16 Lives, Nainital Cut Off From Rest Of State

Uttarakhand Rains Claim 16 Lives, Nainital Cut Off From Rest Of State

Outlook Web Desk / Incessant rains continued to lash various parts of the state, razing houses to the ground and leaving many trapped in the debris.

Imran Khan At Loggerheads With Army On New Spy Chief, Opposition Comes Together To Oust Pak PM

Imran Khan At Loggerheads With Army On New Spy Chief, Opposition Comes Together To Oust Pak PM

Seema Guha / The opposition stands convinced as it plans to come together to oust Khan. There is much churning going on in political circles in Pakistan as the opposition scents a possible victory.

T20 World Cup, Warm-Up: India Aim To Fix Middle-Order Blues Vs AUS

T20 World Cup, Warm-Up: India Aim To Fix Middle-Order Blues Vs AUS

PTI / Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur and Varun Chakravarthy are likely to get a game vs Australia before India open their ICC Men's T20 World Cup campaign against Pakistan on October 24.

Lakhimpur Kheri: A Springboard For Priyanka Gandhi In UP?

Lakhimpur Kheri: A Springboard For Priyanka Gandhi In UP?

Vikas Pathak / Priyanka Gandhi has emerged more visible in the wake of Lakhimpur Kheri than any other opposition politician in Uttar Pradesh.

Advertisement