Live Streaming of IND vs AUS, T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-Up Match: Where To See Live Cricket

On Wednesday, India and Australia play their final warm-up game ahead of the Super-12 stage of the T20 World Cup 2021 in UAE and Oman. Both India and Australia won their opening matches against England and New Zealand, respectively. (More Cricket News)

The India vs Australia match can be seen digitally through live streaming and also live on TV from 3:30 PM IST.

India won their first warm-up match against England on Monday. India's comfortable seven-wicket win was fashioned by fifties from KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan, who was tried as an opener.

Earlier, when England batted first, Mohammed Shami was among the wickets (3/40). Jasprit Bumrah and and leg-spinner Rahul Chahar picked up a wicket each. Against Australia, India will like to test their middle order.

Australia beat New Zealand by three wickets in their warm-up game. Marcus Stonis, the Delhi Capitals all-rounder, played as a batsman and scored 28 runs at No. 5. But David Warner continued his poor form, scoring a first-ball duck.

Where to watch IND vs AUS match?

Live telecast of India vs Australia warm-up match in Dubai on Wednesday can be seen on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada

Live streaming be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Watch live from 3:30 PM IST. STAR Sports are the official broadcasters of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 being hosted by BCCI in UAE and Oman.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur.

Australia: Aaron Finch (C), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (VC), Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.