Live Streaming Of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Where To See Live Action On TV, Online

Live action on television and live streaming in digital platforms will help cricket fans across the world savour all the action from the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 starting May 30(Thursday). The Cricket World Cup starts with hosts England playing South Africa at The Oval, London from 3 PM IST. (FULL SCHEDULE | FULL COVERAGE)

With support from ICC Global Broadcast Partner, Star Sports, the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 will be broadcast live to more than 200 territories via 25 broadcast partners. The tournament will run from 30 May to 14 July. The semi-finals will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester and Edgbaston in Birmingham on 9 and 11 July respectively, while Lord’s will host the final on 14 July.

The tournament will also be broadcast across seven regional language feeds in India, with Star Sports assembling a team of 50 of the world’s best commentators and producing feeds in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Bangla and Marathi, according to a press release. A select 12 matches will also be broadcast in Malayalam via Asianet Plus. Star Sports will also carry all ICC TV produced matches in English.

Around the world, the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 will be broadcast on Star Sports (India and the rest of the Indian Sub-continent), Sky Sports (United Kingdom & Republic of Ireland), SuperSport (South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa), OSN (Middle East & North Africa), Fox Sports Australia and Channel 9 (Australia), Willow TV (USA), Sky TV and Prime (New Zealand), Ten Sports and PTV (Pakistan), ESPN (Caribbean), Gazi TV, Maasranga and BTV (all Bangladesh), SLRC (Sri Lanka) and Fox Network Group (China and South East Asia), Digicel (Asia Pacific), Radio Television Afghanistan (Afghanistan) and Yupp TV (Continental Europe and Central Asia).

In UK, broadcaster Sky Sports, will show all matches via Sky Sports Cricket which becomes a dedicated ‘Cricket World Cup’ channel and that will be complemented by a one-hour highlights show on terrestrial broadcaster Channel 4, which will air approximately three hours after the end of each game.

A massive audience of 300 million people in India and the Indian subcontinent will be also be able to watch via digital streaming thanks to Star Sports’ Hotstar platform which continues to break records.

Digital clip rights licensees include: BBC (UK & Republic of Ireland), ESPNcricinfo (UK, Republic of Ireland, South-East Asia and Australia), Hotstar (India), Cricbuzz (US & Canada), Cricingif (Pakistan), ThePapare.compowered by Dialog (Sri Lanka), SKY (New Zealand), Bongo (Bangladesh and South-East Asia) Cricket Gateway (South-East Asia & Australia), OSN (Middle East & North Africa), Bolt (South-East Asia) and Channel 2 Group (Sub-Saharan Africa, Caribbean, UK & Republic of Ireland, Europe, South-East Asia and Australia).