Live streaming Of Delhi Capitals Vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2020: Where To Watch Live

Delhi Capitals (DC) and Mumbai Indians (MI) clash in Dubai, UAE on Tuesday with an eye to grab the No. 1 position in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 standings. Although both teams suffered defeats in their respective previous games, DC and MI have looked the best teams in the competition given their all-round capabilities. DC and MI are level on points - 14 each from 11 matches - but Mumbai Indians are far ahead as far as net run-rate is concerned. The first-leg encounter between DC and MI played in Abu Dhabi on October 11 ended in a five-wicket win for Mumbai, the defending champions. (POINTS TABLE | SCHEDULE & RESULTS | NEWS)

DC vs MI will be a battle between equals. Given their performances, both Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians have looked capable in every department of the game. Although DC have suffered two back-to-back defeats - by 59 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders and by five wickets against Kings XI Punjab - the team has the ability to bounce back. Shikhar Dhawan, who scored back-to-back centuries, is in good form and skipper Shreyas Iyer has led the team admirably. The presence of Aussie all-rounder Marcus Stoinis gives DC a lot of balance.

Delhi's bowling attack consisting of South African pacers Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje has been one of the best in the competition. Their competence can only be matched by the Mumbai Indians bowling attack that has been led by the irrepressible Jasprit Bumrah with wonderful support from Trent Boult and James Pattinson. Young Rahul Chahar has bowled his leg-spins to telling effect while stand-in skipper Kieron Pollard has been the quintessential all-rounder with his medium pace.

Mumbai Indians are coming off a defeat against Rajasthan Royals. It was a rare game where Bumrah and Boult went wicketless. The architect of the Royals win was Ben Stokes. The England all-rounder finally came to the IPL party with a scintillating 107 not out off 60 balls that left MI baffled. Sanju Samson too contributed in the RR win with an unbeaten 54. But this defeat is no measure of MI's strong show in IPL 2020.

In the first-leg clash that MI won by five wickets, Suryakumar Yadav and Quinton de Kock slammed fifties against a quality Delhi bowling attack as the defending champions chased down a target of 163 with two balls to spare. Both Yadav and De Kock have been in good form and consistency of performance has been Mumbai Indian's biggest quality. Add to this, Ishan Kishan's versatility and Hardik Pandya's extra-ordinary strike rate in the death overs.

