Live Streaming Of Chennai Super Kings Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2020: Where To See IPL Live And Timings

After defeats in their respective last matches, both Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be looking to return to winning ways and back themselves for a top-four finish in the league stages of IPL 2020. The southern giants play in Dubai on Saturday evening. Watch CSK vs RCB live.

The Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2020 match can be seen live on TV as well as online. Live streaming of the match will start at 7.30 PM IST. It will be available on Star Sports' OTT channel, Disney+ Hotstar. You can watch live streaming on your smartphone or smart TV by downloading the Hotstar app.

IPL matches are being broadcast live on the Star Sports network in India. Fans can watch CSK vs RCB live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD TV channels.

CSK will trust their bowling department to keep RCB's strong batting line-up in check. Leg-spinner Karn Sharma, preferred to the experienced Piyush Chawla, did a fine job against Kolkata Knight Riders by taking 2 for 25 in four overs. He was ably supported by Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo and Shardul Thakur to put the brakes on KKR batsmen. The match against RCB will be a similar one given their top order batsmen are all capable of scoring big runs.

RCB lost their last match against Delhi Capitals. Chasing 197 became a tall order for Virat Kohli's team after RCB lost the in-form Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch and superman AB de Villiers in the first six overs. Kohli's 43 of 39 balls was not enough as the middle order could not play catch-up to the mounting asking rate. RCB could contemplate playing South African all-rounder Chris Morris ahead of Moeen Ali or Finch to give an extra pace option and some greater versatility to the lower order batting.

