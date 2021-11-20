Live Streaming Of Bengaluru FC Vs NorthEast United: When And Where To Watch ISL 2021-22 Football Match

After a blockbuster start to the season, former champions Bengaluru FC face NorthEast United in the second match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 at the GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolin, Goa on Saturday. Watch Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United football match live. (More Football News)

On Friday. ATK Mohun Bagan beat Kerala Blasters 4-2. Expect another goal fest as both Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United boast of some fine strikers. Bengaluru skipper Sunil Chhetri will be eager to prove his worth once again.

READ: ISL 2021-22 - All You Need To Know

Last season, Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United played out 2-2 and 1-1 draws. Bengaluru FC finished seventh while NorthEast United finished third in the regular league stage. The Highlanders then lost the semi-finals to ATK Mohun Bagan FC.

Head-to-head Record

In the previous ten meetings, Bengaluru have won 5 as against NorthEast United's 1. Four matches have ended in draws.

Bengaluru FC will once again start as the favourites.

Match and telecast details

Match: Second match of ISL 2021, between Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United

Date: November 20 (Saturday), 2021

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, Goa

TV Channels: Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Jalsha Movies, Asianet Plus, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Bangla.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar, JioTV

Likely XIs

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Alan Costa, Musavu King, Sarthak Golui, Ashique Kuruniyan, Suresh Wangjam, Jayesh Rane, Bruno Ramires, Sunil Chhetri, Udanta Kumam, Cleiton Silva.

NorthEast United: Subhasish Roy, Provat Lakra, Patrick Flottmann, Hernan Santana, Gurjinder Kumar, Sehnaj Singh, Imran Khan, Federico Gallego, Rochharzela, Mathias Coureur, VP Suhair.

Squads

Bengaluru FC

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lara Sharma, Sharon Padattil; Defenders: Alan Costa (Brazil), Yrondu Musavu-King (Gabon), Pratik Chaudhari, Wungngayam Muirang, Sarthak Golui, Ajith Kumar, Parag Shrivas, Roshan Naorem, Muhammed Inayath; Midfielders: Bruno Ramires (Brazil), Iman Basafa (Iran), Jayesh Rane, Suresh Wangjam, Danish Farooq Bhat, Rohit Kumar, Ajay Chhetri, Ashique Kuruniyan, Damaitphang Lyngdoh, Biswa Darjee; Forwards: Prince Ibara (Congo), Cleiton Silva (Brazil), Sunil Chhetri (captain), Harmanpreet Singh, Edmund Lalrindika, Udanta Kumam, Namgyal Bhutia, Leon Augustine, Bidyashagar Khangembam, Akashdeep Singh, Sivasakthi Narayanan.

Head Coach: Marco Pezzaiuoli (Germany).

NorthEast United

Goalkeepers: Subhashish Roy Chowdhury, Mirshad Michu, Nikhil Deka, Sanjiban Ghosh; Defenders: Patrick Flottman (Australia), Tondonba Ngasepam, Provat Lakra, Gurjinder Kumar, Mohammed Irshad, Jestin George, Nabin Rabha, Mashoor Shereef, Joe Zoherliana; Midfielders: Federico Gallego (Uruguay, captain), Hernan Santana (Spain), Khassa Camara (Mauritania), Imran Khan, Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, Sehnaj Singh, Pragyan Gogoi, Pragyan Medhi, Rochharzela; Forwards: Mathias Coureur (France), Deshorn Brown (Jamaica), Manvir Singh, VP Suhair, Gani Nigam, Lalkhawpuimawia, William Lalnunfela, Laldanmawia Ralte.

Head Coach: Khalid Jamil (India)