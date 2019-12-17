December 20, 2019
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Live Streaming Of 2nd ODI Between India Vs West Indies – Where To See Live Online

Live Streaming Of 2nd ODI Between India Vs West Indies – Where To See Live Online

Trailing 1-0, India face a must-win game against the West Indies in the second ODI at Visakhapatnam. Live streaming of IND vs WI will be available online

Outlook Web Bureau 17 December 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Live Streaming Of 2nd ODI Between India Vs West Indies – Where To See Live Online
Shai Hope greets Indian players after winning the first one day international cricket match between India and West Indies in Chennai.
AP
Live Streaming Of 2nd ODI Between India Vs West Indies – Where To See Live Online
outlookindia.com
2019-12-18T14:23:37+0530

Virat Kohli's India must defeat the West Indies in the second ODI in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday to remain alive in the three-match series that concludes in Cuttack on December 22 (Sunday). The Caribbeans, led by Kieron Pollard, won the first ODI in Chennai by eight wickets.

(Live Blog | ScorecardCricket News)

Live streaming of the India vs West Indies second ODI will be available online. You will have to download the Hotstar app to watch live streaming. Payment details are available when you subscribe.

Apart from live streaming, cricket fans can watch all the action LIVE on the following channels: Star Sports 1 SD/HD – Star Sports 2 SD/HD - Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD – Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD – Star Sports 1 Tamil – Star Sports 1 Telugu – Star Sports 1 Kannada – Star Sports 1 Bangla – Asianet Plus.

West Indies rode twin centuries from Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmyer to make short-work of a challenging Indian total of 287 for eight wickets at Chepauk. Pollard had won the toss.

India look a formidable side with Kohli leading an almost full-strength team with youngsters Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant coming good in the middle with seventies. A better contribution from Rohit Sharma and Kohli should do the trick for India in Visakhapatnam.

Wednesday's match could unlock the fortunes of West Indian players hoping to play the IPL next year. The auctions are scheduled in Kolkata on December 19 and that could be some extra motivation.

Next Story >>

2020 Tokyo Olympics, Hockey: Schedule Of Indian Women's And Men's Revealed

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Cricket Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Latest Issue

CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS

Outlook Videos