Live Streaming Of 2nd ODI Between India Vs West Indies – Where To See Live Online

Virat Kohli's India must defeat the West Indies in the second ODI in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday to remain alive in the three-match series that concludes in Cuttack on December 22 (Sunday). The Caribbeans, led by Kieron Pollard, won the first ODI in Chennai by eight wickets.

Live streaming of the India vs West Indies second ODI will be available online. You will have to download the Hotstar app to watch live streaming. Payment details are available when you subscribe.

Apart from live streaming, cricket fans can watch all the action LIVE on the following channels: Star Sports 1 SD/HD – Star Sports 2 SD/HD - Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD – Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD – Star Sports 1 Tamil – Star Sports 1 Telugu – Star Sports 1 Kannada – Star Sports 1 Bangla – Asianet Plus.

West Indies rode twin centuries from Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmyer to make short-work of a challenging Indian total of 287 for eight wickets at Chepauk. Pollard had won the toss.

India look a formidable side with Kohli leading an almost full-strength team with youngsters Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant coming good in the middle with seventies. A better contribution from Rohit Sharma and Kohli should do the trick for India in Visakhapatnam.

Wednesday's match could unlock the fortunes of West Indian players hoping to play the IPL next year. The auctions are scheduled in Kolkata on December 19 and that could be some extra motivation.