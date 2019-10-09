Live Streaming, India vs South Africa, 2nd Test, Pune: Where To See Live Cricket

Pune's pitch is under focus as India take on South Africa in the second Test from Thursday (October 10). This is Pune's second ever Test match as host and it will have to redeem its reputation after the city's debut game (India vs Australia) in 2017 ended in three days with ICC rating the pitch as "poor." This time around, India have a 1-0 lead against a South African side minus the Hashim Amlas, Dale Steyns and AB de Villiers. Get live streaming of India vs South Africa on Hotstar from 9.30 AM IST everyday. For full coverage, click here https://www.outlookindia.com/sports/cricket) (DAY 3 LIVE UPDATES | SCORECARD)

In his 50th Test as captain and given the formidable team he has at his command, Virat Kohli or his team management are unlikely to pass instructions to Pune's pitch curator Pandurang Salgaocar. India look perfectly balanced and with Rohit Sharma becoming only the second Indian opener after Sunil Gavaskar to smash back-to-back hundreds in the Visakhapatnam Test last week, the hosts have very little to worry. Their 203-run win in the first Test was built on contributions from virtually every section of the team -- openers, middle order, spinners and pacers.

Dean Elgar and Quinton de Kock's brave hundreds were not enough to save the Test for South Africa. India's bowling mix can trouble even the best of batsmen in the world and if Kohli's men must add to their reputation as world's No. 1 Test side, the pitch should be taken out of the equation.

Where to see live cricket?

Star Sports Network, the official broadcaster for the India vs South Africa series, will provide exclusive live coverage.

Which TV channels to watch live?

You can tune into Star Sports 1 SD/HD, Star Sports 2 SD/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Bangla.

Where to see live streaming?

Log into HOTSTAR from desktop or download the APP for your mobile experience.

Full schedule of India vs South Africa Test series:

1st Test - From October 2, Visakhapatnam (starts 9:30 AM IST) -- India won by 203 runs.

2nd Test - From October 10, Pune (starts 9:30 AM IST)

3rd Test - From October 19, Ranchi (starts 9:30 AM IST)

1st ODI - Dharamsala, March 12, 2020

2nd ODI - Lucknow, March 15, 2020

3rd ODI - Kolkata, March 18, 2020