Live Streaming, India Vs South Africa 2nd T20 In Mohali – Where To See Live Cricket

After a successful series in the West Indies, the Indian cricket team, that lost in the semifinals of the ICC Cricket World Cup in UK, is playing its first home series against South Africa. The first match of the series, a T20 at Dharamsala, was rained off. The second T20 of the three-match series will be played in Mohali today from 7 PM IST. The match will be live streamed. For full coverage, click here.

Where to see live cricket?

Star Sports Network, the official broadcaster for the India vs South Africa series, will provide exclusive live coverage. Star Sports will broadcast the India vs South Africa series in seven different languages - English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Bangla targeting an unparalleled reach to engage core cricket fans across TV and digital platforms. This will give supporters an option to enjoy the game and commentary in the language of their choice.



Which TV channels to watch live?

You can tune into Star Sports 1 SD/HD, Star Sports 2 SD/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Bangla.

Where to see live streaming?

Log into HOTSTAR from desktop or download the APP for your mobile experience.

Who are the commentators?

Hindi: Aakash Chopra, Nikhil Chopra, VVS Laxman, Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Gautam Gambhir

Telugu: Venkatapathi Raju, Venugopal Rao, Kalyana Krishna, C Venkatesh, Kaushik Nallan Chakravarthy, Ashish Reddy

Kannada: Vijay Bharadwaj, Sujith Somasundar, Akhil Balachandra, Srinivas Murthy, GK Anil Kumar

Tamil: Hemang Badani, Krishnamachari Srikkanth, Arun Venugopal, VB Chandrasekhar, P Muthu Pandian, Laxmipathy Balaji, Subramaniam Badrinath, Russel Arnold

Bengali: Boria Majumdar, Snehashish Ganguly, Shathira Jesy, Gautam Bhattacharya, Sanjeeb M, Debashish Dutta, Saurasish Lahirir, Joydeep Mukherjee

World Feed Commentators: Sanjay Manjrekar, Sunil Gavaskar, Murali Karthik, L Siva, Harsha Bhogle, Graeme Smith & Shaun Pollock



Full schedule of India vs South Africa series:

1st T20 - September 15, Dharamsala (starts 7 PM IST)

2nd T20 - September 18, Chandigarh (starts 7PM IST)

3rd T20 - September 22, Bengaluru (starts 7 PM IST)

1st Test - From October 2, Visakhapatnam (starts 9:30 AM IST)

2nd Test - From October 10, Pune (starts 9:30 AM IST)

3rd Test - From October 19, Ranchi (starts 9:30 AM IST)

1st ODI - Dharamsala, March 12, 2020

2nd ODI - Lucknow, March 15, 2020

3rd ODI - Kolkata, March 18, 2020