Monday, Nov 29, 2021
Live Streaming Details Of Ballon d'Or 2021: Will Lionel Messi Be In Seventh Heaven?

The Ballon d’Or 2021 award ceremony will be held at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris. Lionel Messi tops the list with six titles while Cristiano Ronaldo lifted the crown on five occasions.

Live Streaming Details Of Ballon d’Or 2021: Will Lionel Messi Be In Seventh Heaven?
The last recipient of Ballon d'Or was Lionel Messi when he won the award in 2019. The 2020 edition was cancelled due to Covid-19 pandemic. | File photo

Live Streaming Details Of Ballon d’Or 2021: Will Lionel Messi Be In Seventh Heaven?
outlookindia.com
2021-11-29T13:49:58+05:30
Koushik Paul
Koushik Paul

Koushik Paul

Published: 29 Nov 2021, Updated: 29 Nov 2021 1:49 pm

Will it be Lionel Messi for the seventh time? Will there be a new Ballon d'Or winner? The answer lies at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris at 1 AM IST on November 30 (Monday night). The Ballon d’Or 2021 winner in both men’s and women’s football will be declared, the nominees of which were declared on October 8. (More Football News)

Given by the French news magazine, France Football, the Ballon d’Or is one of the oldest and generally regarded as the most prestigious individual award for football players. While Messi has bagged the Ballon d’Or most number of time, his rival and very good friend Cristiano Ronaldo lifted the crown five times.

Messi, who moved from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain this year, is once again the frontrunner to win the trophy with Bayern Munich and Poland forward Robert Lewandowski and Frenchman Karim Benzema also in line to take home the award.

The last recipient of the Ballon d’Or Award was Lionel Messi. The winners of the Kopa Trophy (best performing U-21 player) and Yashin Trophy (best goalkeeper) will also be announced. Star Sports has the telecast rights for the Ballon d’Or in India.

The live streaming of Ballon d’Or 2021 will be available on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD in India at 1 AM IST on November 30 (Monday). The Ballon d’Or 2021 ceremony will be live-streamed on Disney+Hotstar from 1 AM IST.

Nominees

Men: Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea), Nicolo Barella (Inter Milan), Karim Benzema (Real Madrid), Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus), Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United), Ruben Dias (Manchester City), Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint-Germain), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund), Jorginho (Chelsea), Harry Kane (Tottenham), N’Golo Kante (Chelsea), Simon Kjaer (AC Milan), Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich), Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea), Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City), Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan), Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain), Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain), Luka Modric (Real Madrid), Gerard Moreno (Villarreal), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain), Pedri (Barcelona), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Luis Suarez (Atletico Madrid).

Women: Kadidiatou Diani (PSG), Fran Kirby (Chelsea), Jennifer Hermoso (Barcelona), Christiane Endler (Lyon), Christine Sinclair (Thorns FC), Ashley Lawrence (PSG), Irene Paredes (Barcelona), Jessie Fleming (Chelsea), Lieke Martens (Barcelona), Sandra Panos (Barcelona), Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal), Ellen White (Manchester City), Pernille Harder (Chelsea), Sam Mewis (North Carolina Courage), Wendie Renard (Lyon), Marie-Antoinette Katoto (PSG), Stina Blackstenius (Hacken), Magdalena Eriksson (Chelsea), Sam Kerr (Chelsea), Alexia Putellas(Barcelona).

Kopa Trophy: Mason Greenwood (Manchester United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Pedri (Barcelona), Jeremy Doku (Rennes), Ryan Gravenberch (Ajax), Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich), Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen), Jude Bellingham and Giovanni Reyna (Borussia Dortmund) and Nuno Mendes (PSG).

Yashin Trophy: Keylor Navas and Gianluigi Donnarumma (PSG), Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa), Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid), Samir Handanovic (Inter), Ederson (Manchester City), Kasper Schmeichel (Leicester City), Edouard Mendy (Chelsea) and Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid).

