New Zealand Vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score: 2nd Test, Day 1 At Hagley Oval, Christchurch

New Zealand will aim to continue their winning streak in the second and final Test against Pakistan, with Kane Williamson's side having the chance to make history in Christchurch. The home team won the opening game by 101 runs late on the fifth day in Mount Maunganui, finally seeing off spirited resistance from Pakistan's tail with 4.3 overs remaining. The victory means the Black Caps have now won five Tests on the spin – they have never previously managed six in a row in the format. As for Pakistan, they will continue to miss talismanic captain Babar Azam, who missed the previous game – as well as the Twenty20 series that preceded the Test action – with a broken thumb. The tourists looked fragile at the top of the order, but fought back well from 52/5 to post 239 in their first innings, and nearly saved the game despite slipping to 37/3 the second time around. Now, they will be up against a confident New Zealand side, which have lost only one of their previous seven Tests played at Hagley Oval, a seven-wicket defeat to Australia in February 2016. Follow live ball-by-ball commentary and score here (toss at 3:00 AM IST):

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine