Hardik Pandya played a superman knock, hitting 91 off 34 balls but failed to save Mumbai Indians as Kolkata Knight Riders registered a 34-run win in the 47th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 at Eden Gardens on Sunday.

Thus, KKR snapped their six-match losing streak in a high-scoring IPL game that saw brutal stroke play from power-hitters of both teams. KKR fired on all cylinders to post the season's highest total, 232/2, after sensational knocks from Chris Lynn (54 off 29), Shubman Gill (75 off 45) and Andre Russell (80 not out off 40).

At 58 for four, MI were down and out but Pandya reignited their hopes with a breathtaking knock. In the end, Pandya's dismissal in the 18th over sealed the game in KKR's favour as MI ended at 198/7. The Indian all-rounder's cracking innings comprised nine sixes and six fours.

The much needed win keeps KKR alive in the tournament as they now have 10 points from 12 matches. MI remain in the third spot with 14 points from 12 games.

Staring at elimination, the embattled KKR got off to a fiery start with Gill and Lynn putting on a 96-run opening stand, their highest this season, after Rohit Sharma opted to bowl in his 100th match as captain.

Russell, KKR's biggest impact player of the season, was finally seen higher up the order at No 3. The West Indies power-hitter ensured that KKR finished on a high with an unbeaten effort.

He hammered six fours and eight sixes including one off the last ball after he denied a couple of singles to skipper Dinesh Karthik in the last over as KKR creamed 75 runs from the last five overs and scored 135 in the final 10.

Kolkata Knight Riders: 232/2 (Andre Russell 80 not out, Shubman Gill 76, Chris Lynn 54; Hardik Pandya 1/31)

Mumbai Indians: 198/7 (Hardik Pandya 91; Russell 2/25).

Man of the match: Andre Russell

11:44 PM IST: Piyush Chawla picks up his 150th wicket in the IPL. Caught and bowled to send Krunal Pandya (24 off 18) back. FoW-196/7 (19.4 Over). Rahul Chahar is the new man. Eight runs from the last over. Chawla's figures: 1/57. MI-198/7.

A 34-run win for the hosts, and they have broken the six-match winless run against MI. Also, this is their 100th win in IPL.

11:39 PM IST: Super over from man of the match Andre Russell. Five runs -- two doubles and a single -- from his last over. His figures: 2/25. MI-190/6 after 19 overs. They need 43 runs from six balls. It's done!

11:35 PM IST: This was a superman knock from Hardik Pandya. Harry Gurney on with his final over. Hardik hits the third ball for a six, another helicopter shot. Then a four, through cover. And the next ball, he holes out at sweeper cover, catch taken by Andre Russell. FoW-185/6 (17.6 Over). Hardik made 91 off 34 with six fours and nine sixes. Bravo. MI-185/6 after 18 overs. Gurney's figures: 2/37. Barinder Sran is the new man.

11:30 PM IST: 50-run stand between Pandya brothers. 14 runs from the 17th over, bowled by Sunil Narine, with a four and six, both hit by Hardik. Narine's figures: 4-0-44-2. MI-174/5 after 17 overs. 59 runs required from 18 balls. Hardik is unbeaten on 81 off 30.

11:24 PM IST: Pandya brothers take on Piyush Chawla. Krunal hits the first ball for a six, then KKR fielders make a mess of a catch with Dinesh Karthik and Robin Uthappa going for it. Spilled in the melee. Four byes, then Hardik hits the fourth ball for a four, then another. A single to end the over. but still 20 from it. MI-160/5 after 16 overs. 73 runs required from 24 balls.

11:19 PM IST: Andre Russell returns for his third over. Seven runs from the over -- a double then five singles. MI-140/5 after 15 overs. They need 93 runs from 30 balls.

11:14 PM IST: Sunil Narine removes Kieron Pollard, caught at deep mid-wicket by a diving Nitish Rana. FoW-121/5 (13.2 Over). Pollard made 20 off 21 Krunal Pandya joins younger brother Hardik. Nex ball, Hardik hits a six over deep mid-wicket and fifty in 17 balls. The fastest this season. Then a four. 12 runs from the over. MI-133/5 after 14 overs. They need another 100 runs from 36 balls.

11:09 PM IST: Hardik Pandya is batting at a strike rate of nearly 300. He hits Harry Gurney for a six off the second ball, a helicopter shot over deep mid-wicket and a four off the fifth ball through point. 13 runs from the over. MI-121/4 after 13 overs. 112 runs required from 42 balls.

11:04 PM IST: Hardik Pandya is keeping Mumbai Indians in the hunt. He hits Piyush Chawla for two sixes in the over, off the first and last balls. 16 runs from it. MI-108/4 after 12 overs. And 51 from 23 balls for the fifth wicket stand. 125 runs required from 48 balls.

11:00 PM IST: Another good over for the batting side. 14 runs from Sunil Narine's second over. A six off the third ball hit by Hardik Pandya after Kieron Pollard started the over with a four. MI-92/4 after 11 overs. 141 runs required from 54 balls.

10:56 PM IST: On huge over for Mumbai. 18 runs from Piyush Chawla's first over, including two sixes and a four. Pandya hits the first and third balls for maximum and Kieron Pollard gets another off the fifth. MI-78/4 after 10 overs. They need another 155 runs from 60 balls.

10:52 PM IST: Andre Russell gets his second wicket. He had Suryakumar Yadav (26 off 14)caught behind. FoW-58/4 (8.2 Over). Eight runs from the over. MI-60/4 after nine overs. They need 173 runs from 66 balls. They need a miracle. Hardik Pandya is the new man.

10:45 PM IST: Sandeep Warrier completes his spell for 0/29. Six singles from his last over. MI-53/3 after eight over. They need 181 runs from 72 balls.

10:40 PM IST: Andre Russell on with his first over, and straight away gets the wicket of Evin Lewis, caught behind. FoW-41/3 (6.1 Over). Lewis made 15 off 16. Kieron Pollard is the new man. Suryakumar Yadav gets a lucky four off the last ball, courtesy a missfield from Piyush Chawla who carried the ball to the boundary while attempting a diving stop at third man. Five runs from the over. MI-46/3 after seven overs. They need 187 runs from 78 balls.

10:32 PM IST: 12 runs from Harry Gurney's second over. The over started with a four, flicked by Suryakumar Yadav. Three singles, then Evin Lewis hit the fifth ball for another four by lofting over extra cover. MI-42/2 after six overs. They need another 192 runs from 84 balls. Time out.

10:27 PM IST: Sandeep Warrier on with his third over. Eight runs from the over, with Suryakumar Yadav hitting the fourth ball for a six over deep mid-wicket boundary. MI-29/2 after five overs.

10:21 PM IST: Harry Gurney gets his first over. A dot to Evin Lewis, then a single. And he gets the big wicket of Rohit Sharma, traps in front. Review, and it returns as the umpire's call. FoW-21/2 (3.3 Over). Rohit made 12 off nine. He's not happy. He hits the stumps at the non-striker's end with his bat. Deliberate. Not a good sight. Suryakumar Yadav is the new man. One run from the over. MI-21/2 after four overs. They need 212 runs.

10:14 PM IST: Sandeep Warrier continues with his second over. Seven runs from it including a six off the fifth ball, hit by Evin Lewis over deep point. MI-20/a after three overs. They need 213 runs.

10:10 PM IST: Sunil Narine shares the new ball, and the offspinner gets the wicket of Quinton de Kock, caught at deep backward square by Andre Russell. FoW- 1/9 (1.2 Over). Evin Lewis is the new man. Four runs from the over. MI-13/1 after two overs. They need 220 runs.

Here's a comparative study in the highest totals by KKR and conceded by MI:

KKR: 245/6 Vs KXIP, Indore in 2018; 232/2 Vs MI, Kolkata in 2019; 222/3 Vs RCB, Bengaluru in 2008; 218/4 Vs KXIP, Kolkata in 2019

Against MI: 235/1 by RCB, Mumbai in 2015; 232/2 by KKR, Kolkata in 2019; 230/3 by KXIP, Mumbai in 2017, 213/6 by DC, Mumbai in 2019

10:05 PM IST: Debutant Sandeep Warrier, right-arm medium pacer, on with the first over of the innings. Rohit Sharma hits the fourth and sixth balls for fours. Nine runs from the over.

9:46 PM IST: Lasith Malinga on with the last over of the innings, and Andre Russell hits the first ball for a six over deep mid-wicket. Then two fours, followed by two dots. But Russell ends the innings with a six over long-off. 20 runs from the over and KKR have the highest total of the season. 232/2. Russell returns unbeaten on 80 off 40 with six fours and eight sixes. Wow! Malinga's figures: 0/48. He and Jasprit Bumrah are wicketless tonight.

9:40 PM IST: What an over. Andre Russell reaches his eight IPL fifty with a single off the second over, in 30 balls. He hits the third ball for a four on free-hit. Then a one-legged six. Stunning, over extra cover. But Jasprit Bumrah responds with two brilliant deliveries. 15 runs from Bumrah's last over. His figures, 0/44. KKR-212/2 after 19 overs.

9:33 PM IST: Huge over for Kolkata. 20 runs from Hardik Pandya's third over. Andre Russell hits the third, fourth and fifth balls for sixes. KKR-197/2 after 18 overs. Russell is on 49 off 28.

9:27 PM IST: Dinesh Karthik hits Jasprit Bumrah, one of the best operators in T20 cricket, for a four and a six off successive deliveries (third and fourth). 13 runs from Bumrah's third over. KKR-177/2 after 17 overs.

9:22 PM IST: Fantastic innings from Shubman Gill comes to an end. Caught by Evin Lewis at deep midwicket. Wicket to Hardik Pandya. FoW-158/2 (15.2 Over). He made 76 off 45. Dinesh Karthik is the new man. Andre Russell hit the last ball for a four, lifting over short third man. Seven runs from the over. KKR-164/2 after 16 overs.

9:17 PM IST: Lasith Malinga on with his third over. 14 runs from it. Shubman Gill hits the first two balls for fours, then Andre Russell slapped the fourth ball for another four. KKR-157/1 after 15 overs. The second-wicket stand now worth 61 from 33 balls, with 51 of those coming in the last four overs.

9:08 PM IST: Rahul Chahar starts his final over with a wide to Shubman Gill, then a six, over long-on. Chahart beats Andre Russell with a beauty, but the next two balls, well, two sixes. Both pocketed in the stands over mid-wicket. 20 runs from the over. Chahar's figures: 1/54. KKR-143/1 after 14 overs. 46 runs from the last four overs. Time out

9:04 PM IST: Three wides from Hardik Pandya's first over as he tries, successfully, to keep Andre Russell quite. A series of widish yorkers. Four runs from it. Key to bowling to Russell is not to feed the ball to the big-hitting Jamaican's arc. KKR-123/1 after 13 overs.

8:57 PM IST: Evin Lewis not only drops Andre Russell at deep mid-wicket off the second ball but also lets the ball slip for a four. Two balls later, Shubman Gill hits a gorgeous six over the bowler's head. 13 runs from Rahul Chahar's third over. KKR-119/1 after 12 overs.

8:51 PM IST: Jasprit Bumrah returns for his second over. Shubman Gill hits the first ball for a four, through cover. A delightful drive. A double, then a single, to reach his fifty in 32 balls. Russell, who has batted only three times at three in IPL before tonight, is bidding his time. Nine runs from the over. KKR-106/1 after 11 overs.

8:45 PM IST: Rahul Chahar gets his man. Chris Lynn caught at extra cover by Evin Lewis. Fine catch. FoW-96/1 (9.3 Over). Lynn made 54 off 29 balls. And we have Andre Russell, who was complaining about batting positions. Big call from KKR. BTW, Shubman Gill hit the first ball for a six. Eight runs from the over. KKR-97/1 after 10 overs.

8:39 PM IST: Fifty for Chris Lynn with a single in 27 balls. Barinder Sran, who leaked 14 runs from his first over, conceded 13 from his second, including two fours, both hit by Lynn. KKR-89/0 after 13 overs.

8:34 PM IST Krunal Pandya on with his third over. A single to Shubman Gill to start the over, then Chris Lynn hits back-to-back boundaries - a four to log-off and a six over long-on. 13 runs from the over. KKR-76/0 after eight overs. Lynn is unbeaten on 45 off 23 while Gill is on 31 of 23.

8:31 PM IST: Rohit Sharma introduces Rahul Chahar, Mumbai Indians' find of the season. But the young spinner gets a brutal treatment from Chris Lynn. Four off the third ball, then a six the next ball. 13 runs from the over. KKR-63/0 after seven overs.

8:26 PM IST: Lasith Malinga continues with his second over. 11 runs from the over including two fours, each hit by Shubman Gill off the fourth ball and Chris Lynn off the last ball. Kieron Pollard dropped Lynn off the second ball. RCB-50/0 after six overs. Time out.

8:21 PM IST: Jasprit Bumrah on with the fifth over. Eight runs from it, including a four through cover by Chris Lynn. KKR-39/0.

8:15 PM IST: Krunal Pandya continues with his second over. 12 runs from it, including two fours, both hit by Chris Lynn. KKR-31/0 after four overs.

8:11 PM IST: Lasith Malinga gets his first over. Three singles from the over. KKR-19/0 after three overs.

8:07 PM IST: Krunal Pandya concedes just two singles, off the last two balls. KKR-16/0 after two overs.

8:04 PM IST: What a start for Kolkata. Shubman Gill welcomes debutant Barinder Sran with back-to-back fours, to mid-wicket boundary. Then another four, through cover. He hits a six off the fourth ball, over deep square leg. 14 runs from the over.

7:45 PM IST: Playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders: Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (c & wk), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Sandeep Warrier, Harry Gurney

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Evin Lewis, Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga, Barinder Sran

7:35 PM IST: Rohit Sharma wins the toss in his 100th match as Mumbai Indians captain. He opts to bowl first.

5:06 PM IST: Here's a look at the head-to-head record -- in the previous 23 matches, KKR have won five times as against MI's 18. In Kolkata, Mi have seven wins in nine matches. And Rohit Sharma has scored 641 runs in this fixture, while Sunil Narine has 19 wickets.

4:22 PM IST: Likely XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders: Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik (c & wk), Rinku Singh, Carlos Brathwaite, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Evin Lewis, Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Anukul Roy, Rahul Chahar, Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah

3:40 PM IST: Form guide (latest first)

Kolkata Knight Riders lost to Rajasthan Royals by 3 wickets, lost to SunRisers Hyderabad by 9 wickets, lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore by 10 runs

Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings by 46 runs, lost to Rajasthan Royals by 5 wickets, beat Delhi Capitals by 40 runs

3:10 PM IST: Then, there's Mumbai Indians' jaw-dropping record against Kolkata Knight Riders. They have won the last eight matches in this fixture. Besides, MI captain Rohit Sharma loves Eden Gardens.

2:43 PM IST: In contrast, Mumbai Indians are on a high. In the previous match, they did the unthinkable by breaching the "Fortress Chennai". In that match, skipper Rohit Sharma roared back to form with his first half-century of the season.

And are currently second in the table with 14 points from 11 matches (seven wins). Another win and they can sit back and watch what unfolds.

2:35 PM IST: The 30-year-old, who got a World Cup call-up from the West Indies riding on his stellar displays, was the reason KKR won three of their four games so far before succumbing to six defeats on the bounce.

He was adjudged Man of the Match in those three games, the most sensational being his 13-ball 48 not out against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Bengaluru when he snatched victory from the jaws of defeat.

Now, he is up against his own team and second-placed Mumbai Indians, which have Jasprit Bumrah and Lasith Malinga. By the way, KKR need to win all their remaining three games and hope other results go their way in order to make it to the playoffs.

2:30 PM IST: On the eve of the match, Andre Russell slammed Kolkata Knight Riders, saying that bad decisions have cost two-time champions dear. He was angry.

Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik, Robin Uthappa, Chris Lynn, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Sunil Narine, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Nikhil Naik, Joe Denly, Shrikant Mundhe, Nitish Rana, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Harry Gurney, Matt Kelly, KC Cariappa and Yarra Prithviraj.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jason Behrendorff, Mayank Markande, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Anmolpreet Singh, Siddhesh Lad, Ankul Roy, Evin Lewis, Pankaj Jaiswal, Ben Cutting, Ishan Kishan, Aditya Tare, Rasikh Salam, Barinder Sran, Jayant Yadav, Beuran Hendricks.