Just days after West Indies defeated Sri Lanka by three wickets in the third T20I to clinch the series 2-1, both nations will be back to renew their rivalries in the 3-match ODI series. The first of three one-day internationals between the teams will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua. Both teams are coming into the series. The ODI series will be a part of the 2020-23 ICC Cricket World Cup Super League. Kieron Pollard-led West Indies would like to keep the momentum going from T20 series, while it will be up to Dimuth Karunaratne-led Sri Lanka to fightback. Catch the live scores and updates of the West Indies vs Sri Lanka first ODI at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua, here

Teams:

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Ashen Bandara, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan Nuwan Pradeep



West Indies: Shai Hope (wk), Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammed, Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard (c), Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein

