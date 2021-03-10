March 10, 2021
Corona
Live Cricket Scores, WI Vs SL, 1st ODI: Sri Lanka Opt To Bat First Against West Indies

Catch the live scores and updates of the West Indies vs Sri Lanka first ODI at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua, here

10 March 2021
Sri Lanka will be hoping to fightback and clinch the 3-match ODI series against host West Indies.
Courtesy: Twitter (@ICC)
2021-03-10T19:04:28+05:30

Just days after West Indies defeated Sri Lanka by three wickets in the third T20I to clinch the series 2-1, both nations will be back to renew their rivalries in the 3-match ODI series.   The first of three one-day internationals between the teams will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua. Both teams are coming into the series. The ODI series will be a part of the 2020-23 ICC Cricket World Cup Super League. Kieron Pollard-led West Indies would like to keep the momentum going from T20 series, while it will be up to Dimuth Karunaratne-led Sri Lanka to fightback. Catch the live scores and updates of the West Indies vs Sri Lanka first ODI at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua, here
Teams:
Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Ashen Bandara, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan Nuwan Pradeep

West Indies: Shai Hope (wk), Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammed, Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard (c), Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein

 

