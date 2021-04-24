Live Cricket Scores, Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh, 1st test, Day 4: SL Reach 331/3 At Lunch

April 24, 2021
Poshan
Catch the live cricket scores and updates of the 1st Test between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh day 4 from Pallekele International Cricket Stadium here

Outlook Web Bureau 24 April 2021
Chasing a mammoth score of 541, Sri Lanka responded strongly with the bat on the third day of their first Test against Bangladesh.
It was the turn of Bangladesh bowlers to have a tough day at the office as Sri Lanka led by skipper Dimuth Karunaratne’s half-century made a strong reply to visitors imposing total of 541/7 decl.  After Bangladesh declared their innings, Sri Lanka were 229/3 at stumps with Karunaratne batting on 85, along with Dhananjaya de Silva on 26. Earlier, resuming from 474/4, Bangladesh saw batsmen Liton Das (50 off 67 balls)  and Mushfiqur Rahim (68no) frustrating Sri Lanka bowlers. Catch the live cricket scores and updates of the 1st Test between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh day 4 from Pallekele International Cricket Stadium here:

LIVE SCORECARD | NEWS | DAY 3 REPORT

 

 

