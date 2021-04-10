Live Cricket Scores, South Africa Vs Pakistan, 1st T20: Proteas Win Toss, Bat First Against PAK

Hosts South Africa, weakened by the Indian Premier League exodus and injury to their skipper Temba Bavuma, will take on Pakistan in the first T20 international match at the Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg on Saturday. Proteas have already seen their T20 stars -- David Miller, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Quinton de Kock and Lungi Ngidi -- fly away to India to be part of IPL. On the eve of the match, skipper Bavuma was also ruled out due to a strained hamstring. Heinrich Klaasen will lead the hosts. On the other hand, Babar Azam-led Pakistan will be hoping for further success. Having won the ODI series 2-1the T20 series gives hosts a chance to assert their dominance. Catch the live cricket scores and updates of the first T20 international between South Africa And Pakistan from the Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg here:

Live Scorecard | Live Streaming | News

5:43 PM IST: Proteas have handed T20I debuts to Wihan Lubbe, Sisanda Magala and Lizaad Williams. Here are the playing XIs -

South Africa: Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(c & wk), Wihan Lubbe, Pite van Biljon, George Linde, Andile Phehlukwayo, Sisanda Magala, Beuran Hendricks, Lizaad Williams, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf.

5:34 PM IST: South Africa win the toss and opt to bat first.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine