April 10, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Live Cricket Scores, South Africa Vs Pakistan, 1st T20: Proteas Win Toss, Bat First Against PAK

Live Cricket Scores, South Africa Vs Pakistan, 1st T20: Proteas Win Toss, Bat First Against PAK

Catch the live cricket scores and updates of the first T20 international between South Africa And Pakistan from the Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg here

Outlook Web Bureau 10 April 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Live Cricket Scores, South Africa Vs Pakistan, 1st T20: Proteas Win Toss, Bat First Against PAK
Babar Azam's Pakistan will be hoping for further white-ball success, having come out on top by a 2-1 scoreline when they hosted South Africa in T20 action earlier this year
Courtesy: Twitter
Live Cricket Scores, South Africa Vs Pakistan, 1st T20: Proteas Win Toss, Bat First Against PAK
outlookindia.com
2021-04-10T17:49:10+05:30

Hosts South Africa, weakened by the Indian Premier League exodus and injury to their skipper Temba Bavuma, will take on Pakistan in the first T20 international match at the Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg on Saturday. Proteas have already seen their T20 stars -- David Miller, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Quinton de Kock and Lungi Ngidi -- fly away to India to be part of IPL. On the eve of the match, skipper Bavuma was also ruled out due to a strained hamstring. Heinrich Klaasen will lead the hosts. On the other hand, Babar Azam-led Pakistan will be hoping for further success. Having won the ODI series 2-1the T20 series gives hosts a chance to assert their dominance. Catch the live cricket scores and updates of the first T20 international between South Africa And Pakistan from the Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg here:

Live Scorecard | Live Streaming | News

5:43 PM IST: Proteas have handed T20I debuts to Wihan Lubbe, Sisanda Magala and Lizaad Williams. Here are the playing XIs - 

South Africa: Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(c & wk), Wihan Lubbe, Pite van Biljon, George Linde, Andile Phehlukwayo, Sisanda Magala, Beuran Hendricks, Lizaad Williams, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf.

5:34 PM IST: South Africa win the toss and opt to bat first.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

ATK Mohun Bagan Sign Liston Colaco On A Record Transfer Fee From Hyderabad FC

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Babar Azam Johannesburg Cricket South Africa PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) Pakistan national cricket team South Africa national cricket team Cricket Live Score Live Blog Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos