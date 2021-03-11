March 11, 2021
Live Cricket Scores, AFG Vs ZIM, 2nd Test, Day 2: Asghar Afghan Hits Maiden Century, Afghanistan In Command

Catch the live scores and updates of the Day 2 of the second Test between Afghanistan and Zimbabwe here

Outlook Web Bureau 11 March 2021
Asghar Afghan hit maiden Test century for Afghanistan against Zimbabwe.
Courtesy: Twitter (@ICC)
2021-03-11T10:16:52+05:30

Afghanistan were in command by the end of the opening day of the second Test against Zimbabwe. Captain Asghar Afghan hit a maiden Test century as Afghanistan posted 307/3 by stumps on the first day. Ibrahim Zadran (72) and Hashmatullah Shahidi (86 not out) were the other scorers for Afghanistan. Zimbabwe did well to snare three early wickets but had little to celebrate after that as Shahidi and Afghan added 186 runs in their unfinished fourth-wicket partnership.  Catch the live scores and updates of the Day 2 of the second Test between Afghanistan and Zimbabwe here.

News  |  Live Scorecard


