Afghanistan were in command by the end of the opening day of the second Test against Zimbabwe. Captain Asghar Afghan hit a maiden Test century as Afghanistan posted 307/3 by stumps on the first day. Ibrahim Zadran (72) and Hashmatullah Shahidi (86 not out) were the other scorers for Afghanistan. Zimbabwe did well to snare three early wickets but had little to celebrate after that as Shahidi and Afghan added 186 runs in their unfinished fourth-wicket partnership. Catch the live scores and updates of the Day 2 of the second Test between Afghanistan and Zimbabwe here.

