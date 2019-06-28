Sri Lanka Vs South Africa, Live Cricket Score, ICC World Cup 2019: In Semis Push, SL Seek High Vs SA

As the race for last-four hots up, Sri Lanka (SL) will aim to pick up crucial points against South Africa (SA) in a ICC World Cup 2019 game at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street today. After being hammered by New Zealand in their opener, Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan and then suffered washouts against Pakistan and Bangladesh. Dimuth Karunaratne’s side bounced back superbly from the loss to Australia to beat England. South Africa, meanwhile, have endured a torrid tournament and are already out of contention. Get live updates and live cricket score of Sri Lanka vs South Africa here (LIVE SCORECARD | POINTS TABLE | FULL SCHEDULE)

14:20 hrs IST: We'll have the all-important toss in 10 minutes

14:05 hrs IST: STAT ATTACK - Lungi Ngidi has taken 18 wickets in nine innings against Sri Lanka at an average of 18.8, his best against any top-10 ranked opponent in ODIs.

13:49 hrs IST: South Africa's sole victory came against Afghanistan – the only team yet to register a point in the competition – and the Proteas' campaign has been undermined by injuries and loss of form to key players, as well as the selection furore surrounding AB de Villiers on the eve of the squad being announced.

All is certainly not well within the camp, but the 2015 semi-finalists will be desperate to salvage a measure of pride at The Riverside.

13:33 hrs IST: BIG NUMBER - Lasith Malinga's next maiden over will be his 100th in this format; he would become just the fourth player to reach a century of maidens for Sri Lanka in ODIs (Chaminda Vaas – 278, Muttiah Muralitharan – 195, Nuwan Kulasekara – 106).

13:28 hrs IST: WHAT THEY SAID -

Sri Lanka coach Chandika Hathurusingha: "You can take it either way. When you have no pressure of qualifying, they [South Africa] can come and play without any pressure, fearless cricket and that can get them going, so at the same time they can turn up and just want to go home, so you never know."

South Africa all-rounder JP Duminy: "Ultimately you need to make that decision for yourself. Is your foot on the plane or does that give you a sense of freedom? I 100 per cent agree with the freedom. Just go out and play your natural game, your naturally-gifted game."

13:19 hrs IST: Sri Lanka have won both of their two previous ODIs at The Riverside, both times against England by margins of eight wickets in 2006 and 157 runs in 2014.

13:15 hrs IST: STAT ATTACK - South Africa have won 16 of their last 18 ODIs against Sri Lanka, including the last five meetings. The two losses in that run came in successive games in August 2018.

13:10 hrs IST: Hello and Outlook's live coverage of the ICC World Cup 2019 game between Sri Lanka, the 1996 champions, and South Africa.

Losses to England, Bangladesh and India before a no-result with West Indies have left South Africa with a mountain to climb. Victory over Afghanistan provided a glimmer of hope but defeats against New Zealand and Pakistan saw the Proteas eliminated from the ICC World Cup 2019.

"The way we played is borderline embarrassing,” South Africa captain Faf du Plessis had said after the defeat to Pakistan.

“We are a mediocre team at the moment because we are making the same mistakes. One step forward and two steps back is not a good team.

"The guys are playing with low confidence and making the same mistakes. It just rolls on; it's such a snowball effect.”

Sri Lanka are currently seventh, but two points today would take them straight up to fifth, just below England. (SCENARIOS)

With Pakistan and Bangladesh also in contention to make the semifinals, Sri Lanka may need to win all three remaining games to progress - with West Indies and India still to come.

Both Sri Lanka and South Africa have struggled with the bat. But Sri Lanka have an experienced bowling attack led by the experienced Lasith Malinga, who is playing his fourth World Cup.

Along with Dhananjaya de Silva, Malinga defended a relatively modest target of 233 against England, bowling out Eoin Morgan’s side for 212.