Cricket Live Streaming, IPL 2020, Rajasthan Royals Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Where To Watch RR Vs SRH Live

Both Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals need to clinch full points if they have to remain in the race for a berth in IPL 2020 playoffs. The first-leg match between the two teams was also played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium and RR stole SRH's thunder with a stunning late order batting display by Rahul Tewatia and Riyan Parag. Both teams have a number of match-winners but all eyes will be on how Ben Stokes (RR) handles SRH leg-spinner Rashid Khan. The RR vs SRH game should see an intense battle between Jofra Archer (RR) and David Warner (SRH). Kane Williamson is a doubtful starter but if he is available, SRH could use him as an opener to counter Archer. Rajasthan Royals have eight points from 10 matches and are currently sixth in the standings. RR won their last game against Chennai Super Kings by seven wickets. Sunrisers Hyderabad are seventh with six points but have played a match less. SRH lost their last game against Kolkata Knight Riders by Super Over. Follow live cricket scores and ball by ball commentary of RR vs SRH here. (LIVE BLOG | POINTS TABLE | FIXTURES)

