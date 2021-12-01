SL Vs WI, Second Test, Live Cricket Scores: In Must-Win Game, West Indies Pray For Rain To Stay Away

West Indies have made a confident start to their first innings after their left-arm spinners Veerasammy Permaul and Jomel Warrican grabbed nine wickets to send Sri Lanka crashing to 204 all out on Tuesday. The Caribbeans, in a must-win game at Galle, will start Day 3 on Wednesday 135 runs adrift and will hope that rain stays away. Follow here Day 3 live cricket scores of SL vs WI first Test.

(LIVE SCORECARD | IPL RETENTION LIST)

9:30 AM IST: Bright sunny morning

Good morning everyone. Some good news in this Test match. It's a bright sunny morning here in Galle and the match is likely to start on time.

Sri Lanka, who are leading the two-match series 1-0, suffered a dramatic collapse on Tuesday after starting Day 2 at 113 for one. Veerasammy Permaul, in his first Test in more than five years, took 5 for 35 to register his first five-wicket haul and Jomel Warrican took a career-best 4 for 50.

Sri Lanka lost their last nine wickets for 98 runs and clearly lost the advantage of winning the toss. West Indies have looked good in their reply. When play was called off due to rain, West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite was on 22 and Nkhrumah Bonner on 1. The tourists trailed Sri Lanka by 135 runs with nine wickets in hand.

Rain is playing a big part in the match, with two sessions lost on the first day and a session’s worth of overs on Tuesday. Sri Lanka won the first Test by 187 runs at Galle and the West Indies must win the second to draw the series.