List Of Donations Made By International Sportspersons, Teams Towards World's Fight Against Coronavirus Pandemic

With more than 900,000 cases of coronavirus having been officially found worldwide since the COVID-19 pandemic emerged in China last year, many sportspersons across the world have donated money in the fight against the virus.

Several personalities like Kylian Mbappe and Novak Djokovic have donated sums of money. The PSG star and World Cup winner donated money to a Paris-based charity Abbe Pierre Foundation in France's fight against coronavirus.

"Concerned about the consequences of the serious health crisis which strikes our country, but also of all the consequences which it can generate on the most fragile people, Kylian Mbappe has just made a very large donation to support the work of the Abbe Pierre Foundation," the charity said in a statement.

"His generosity will make it possible in particular to implement first aid actions: access to water and hygiene for people in very precarious situations, access to food and shelter for homeless people.

"The Foundation sends its most sincere thanks to Kylian Mbappe for his generosity and his attention towards people in great precariousness." The charity did not confirm how much Mbappe had donated.

Here is a list of sportspersons and federations who have so far donated to aid the fight against coronavirus:

Sportspersons

- Kylian Mbappe (Donated to charity, sum not revealed)

- Novak Djokovic (1m Euros for medical equipment)

- David de Gea (300,000 Euros to Community of Madrid)

- Lionel Messi (Donation to a Barcelona hospital, sum not revealed)

- Pep Guardiola (1m Euros to the Angel Soler Daniel Foundation)

- Roger Federer (To donate 1m Swiss Francs)

- Cristiano Ronaldo (Donated money, intensive care units to Portuguese hospitals)

- Shahid Afridi (Distributing food, supplies, disinfectant soap and other essentials via his charity)

- Sergio Ramos (Donates 15000 testing kits)

Teams And Associations

- Germany national football team (2.5m Euros)

- Liverpool (40,000 Pounds to foodbanks scheme)

- AC Milan (250,000 Euros)

- Inter Milan (100,000 Euros for coronavirus research)

- Bangladesh national cricket team (To donate half month's salary)

- Juventus (10m Euros)

- Everton (donated fruits and vegetables to the North Liverpool Foodbank)

- Newcastle, Brighton, Tottenham, Manchester City, Aston Villa (Donated unused food)

- Roma (Donate money to hospital)

- FC Barcelona (Donated 30,000 masks to the Catalonia government.

"I wish to express my gratitude to all the medical staff across the world and in my native Serbia for helping everyone infected by coronavirus," the 17-time grand slam champion told a video conference.

"Unfortunately, more and more people are getting infected every day.

"My wife Jelena and I are putting together a plan how to best donate our resources to people in need. Our donation is €1m for the purchase of ventilators and other medical equipment."

NOTE: This is not a conclusive list. To be updated.