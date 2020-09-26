September 26, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Lionel Messi Knows Me Well – Luis Suarez Proud After Barcelona Star's Backing

Lionel Messi Knows Me Well – Luis Suarez Proud After Barcelona Star's Backing

Luis Suarez said he was proud after being defended by Lionel Messi following his move to Atletico Madrid from Barcelona

Omnisport 26 September 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Lionel Messi Knows Me Well – Luis Suarez Proud After Barcelona Star's Backing
Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez
Lionel Messi Knows Me Well – Luis Suarez Proud After Barcelona Star's Backing
outlookindia.com
2020-09-26T16:20:11+05:30

Luis Suarez said he was proud after being defended by Lionel Messi following his move to Atletico Madrid from Barcelona. (More Football News)

Suarez, 33, joined Atletico in a €6million move this week after six trophy-laden seasons at Camp Nou.

His close friend and Barcelona star Messi slammed the Catalan giants on Friday, saying Suarez was "kicked out" and "nothing surprises" him anymore.

Suarez, who won 13 trophies at Barca, said he was proud to have left such a positive impression.

"Leo knows me well and is well aware of my level of conviction. It's a source of pride to be able to leave a positive legacy behind me," he told reporters.

"I've now moved on and joining this competitive side is a major motivation."

Suarez scored 21 goals in 36 games last season, but new Barca coach Ronald Koeman had no room for the Uruguayan as he rebuilds the Blaugrana.

The forward said joining another big club in Spain was a huge motivation for him.

"The motivation of coming to a great from Spain, Atleti is," Suarez said. 

"It has great players, a competitive block that always fights to be at the top and for the league. 

"The fans and the coach [Diego Simeone] motivate a lot too."

Atletico begin their 2020-21 season at home to Granada on Sunday.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

IPL 2020: CSK Are 'Little Bit Muddled', Admits Coach Stephen Fleming After Second Defeat

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Omnisport Luis Suarez Lionel Messi Ronald Koeman Football FC Barcelona Atletico Madrid La Liga Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos