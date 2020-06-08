Lionel Messi Joins Barcelona Group Training Ahead Of LaLiga Restart

Lionel Messi appears on course to be fit for Barcelona's first LaLiga game back this week having returned to group training on Monday.

The Spanish top flight recommences on Thursday following a three-month break enforced by the coronavirus pandemic, with leaders Barca visiting Real Mallorca on Saturday.

However, there were concerns their key man may be missing for that fixture after Barca confirmed last week Messi had a quadriceps injury and was unable to train with the main group.

The Blaugrana captain was still training separately on Saturday when the team conducted a session at Camp Nou, yet on Monday the club's all-time leading scorer was back with the rest of the squad.

Barcelona uploaded photos of that session showing Messi smiling alongside Luis Suarez as Quique Setien's players warmed up.

Messi is LaLiga's top scorer for 2019-20 having registered 19 goals in 22 appearances, while he has contributed 12 assists - also the most in the division.

Barcelona full-back Nelson Semedo, another who had been training alone due to an injury issue, was also back with the main group on Monday.

LaLiga will resume with Barcelona two points clear of their great rivals Real Madrid with 11 games to go.