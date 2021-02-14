February 14, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Lionel Messi Equals Barcelona's La Liga Appearances Record Set By Xavi

Lionel Messi Equals Barcelona's La Liga Appearances Record Set By Xavi

After starting Barcelona's meeting with Deportivo Alaves, Lionel Messi equalled a club record held by Xavi

Omnisport 14 February 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Lionel Messi Equals Barcelona's La Liga Appearances Record Set By Xavi
Lionel Messi
File Photo
Lionel Messi Equals Barcelona's La Liga Appearances Record Set By Xavi
outlookindia.com
2021-02-14T14:40:21+05:30

Lionel Messi equalled Barcelona's all-time LaLiga appearances record set by Xavi by starting Saturday's clash with Deportivo Alaves. (More Football News)

It was thought Ronald Koeman might opt to leave Messi out given the importance of Tuesday's Champions League round-of-16 first-leg game against Paris Saint-Germain.

However, given the depleted nature of the Barca squad at the moment, Koeman made the decision to include his captain from the start.

It was Messi's 505th LaLiga appearance for Barca, tying the haul managed by club great Xavi, and the Argentinian could surpass his former team-mate next week at home to Cadiz.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

IND Vs ENG, 2nd Test: Ravichandran Ashwin Surpasses Harbhajan Singh For Most Wickets In India, Now Only Behind Anil Kumble

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Omnisport Lionel Messi Xavier Hernandez FC Barcelona Football La Liga Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos