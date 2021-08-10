Lionel Messi Banner At Camp Nou Taken Down Ahead Of Impending Paris Saint-Germain Move

A large banner of Lionel Messi on the side of the Camp Nou was taken down ahead of his impending move to PSG. (More Football News)

Messi has reportedly agreed a two-year deal to join the Ligue 1 club and is believed to be flying to Paris later on Tuesday to finalise his agreement and complete a medical.



Barcelona announced on Thursday it could not keep its greatest player because it wasn't able to fit a new contract within the Spanish league's financial fair-play regulations.



Messi spent nearly two decades with the Catalan club since making his first-team debut as a 17-year-old in 2004.



He played 17 seasons winning the Champions League four times, the Spanish league 10 times, the Copa del Rey seven times and the Spanish Super Cup eight times.



Messi leaves as Barcelona's all-time leading scorer with 672 goals. (AP)

