August 10, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Lionel Messi Banner At Camp Nou Taken Down Ahead Of Impending Paris Saint-Germain Move

Lionel Messi Banner At Camp Nou Taken Down Ahead Of Impending Paris Saint-Germain Move

Messi has reportedly agreed a two-year deal to join PSG

Associated Press (AP) 10 August 2021, Last Updated at 5:20 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Lionel Messi Banner At Camp Nou Taken Down Ahead Of Impending Paris Saint-Germain Move
Lionel Messi arrives to give a press conference at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. FC Barcelona had previously announced the negotiations with Lionel Messi had ended and that Messi would be leaving the club.
AP Photo/Joan Monfort
Lionel Messi Banner At Camp Nou Taken Down Ahead Of Impending Paris Saint-Germain Move
outlookindia.com
2021-08-10T17:20:52+05:30

A large banner of Lionel Messi on the side of the Camp Nou was taken down ahead of his impending move to PSG. (More Football News)

Messi has reportedly agreed a two-year deal to join the Ligue 1 club and is believed to be flying to Paris later on Tuesday to finalise his agreement and complete a medical.

Barcelona announced on Thursday it could not keep its greatest player because it wasn't able to fit a new contract within the Spanish league's financial fair-play regulations.

Messi spent nearly two decades with the Catalan club since making his first-team debut as a 17-year-old in 2004.

He played 17 seasons winning the Champions League four times, the Spanish league 10 times, the Copa del Rey seven times and the Spanish Super Cup eight times.

Messi leaves as Barcelona's all-time leading scorer with 672 goals.  (AP) 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

AUS-W vs IND-W: Indian Women's Cricket Team To Start Training Camp Ahead Of Australia Tour

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Associated Press (AP) Lionel Messi Paris Barcelona FC Barcelona Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Football Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos