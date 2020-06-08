Lionel Messi 'A Little Higher' Than Cristiano Ronaldo, But Ilkay Gundogan Would Love To Play With Both

Playing alongside Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo would be a dream for Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan.

Barcelona captain Messi and Juventus superstar Ronaldo have dominated world football for over a decade, respectively winning six and five Ballons d'Or.

The Argentine legend is the Catalan giants' all-time leading goalscorer with 627 in 718 appearances and has won 34 trophies with the club, though he has not got his hands on any silverware at a senior international level.

Ronaldo topped Real Madrid's goalscoring charts after nine years at the Santiago Bernabeu and, despite not winning as many titles as Messi during his illustrious career, led Portugal to success at Euro 2016 and in the inaugural Nations League.

Gundogan rates Messi higher than Ronaldo but would relish the chance to feed them both from midfield.

"Messi is a footballer who will not be born again as a talent. For me, Messi is a little higher," Gundogan told Fanatik.

"Messi and Ronaldo are also very important players. I would like to play with both of them on the same team one day."

The Premier League season will next week resume after its suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic, enabling David Silva to play his final games with City before departing at the end of his contract.

"It is very enjoyable to play with Silva," Gundogan said.

"I love to play with David Silva. He's a very smart football player. We get along well on and off the pitch. He is a top player."