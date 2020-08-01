August 01, 2020
Lille Sign Veteran Turkish Striker Burak Yilmaz

Burak Yilmaz has signed a two-year deal with Lille.

PTI 01 August 2020
Burak Yilmaz has more than 200 goals at club level in Turkey.
2020-08-01T16:53:59+05:30

Lille has signed veteran Turkey striker Burak Yilmaz from Besiktas after selling Victor Osimhen to Italian side Napoli.

(More Football News)

The northern French club said on Saturday that the 35-year-old Yilmaz has signed a two-year deal.

He twice finished top scorer in the Süper Lig with former club Galatasaray and has more than 200 goals at club level in Turkey, including 23 in 25 games with Trabzonspor in the 2017-18 season. He has netted 24 times in 59 appearances for the national side.

Lille sold the highly rated Osimhen to the Italian side on Friday in a deal reportedly worth around 80 million euros ($94 million) with bonuses included.

Lille is reuniting Yilmaz with attacking midfielder Yusuf Yazici, who set up many of his goals at Trabzonspor.

