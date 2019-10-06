Ligue 1 Gameweek 9 | Paris Saint-Germain 4-0 Angers: Mauro Icardi Gets Up And Running

Mauro Icardi scored his first Ligue 1 goal with Neymar also on target as Paris Saint-Germain earned a routine 4-0 victory over in-form Angers at Parc des Princes.

Having opened his PSG account with the winner against Galatasaray in the Champions League in midweek, Icardi - who squandered a great chance early on - doubled his tally for the season with a simple finish 37 minutes into his first Ligue 1 start.

Icardi's effort put PSG 2-0 up, with Pablo Sarabia's neat strike having given Thomas Tuchel's side a 13th-minute lead.

Idrissa Gueye joined Icardi and Sarabia in getting off the mark in Ligue 1 midway through the second half, before Neymar capped a fine individual display with his fourth goal of the season late on.

1 - Mauro Icardi has become the first Paris player to score in his first start in Ligue 1 since Kylian Mbappé in September 2017 v Metz. Adoption. @PSG_Englishpic.twitter.com/I3iJAwEWuZ — OptaJean (@OptaJean) October 5, 2019

Icardi should have made the breakthrough 10 minutes in, only to mishit his shot after rounding Ludovic Butelle.

But Sarabia made no such mistake, arrowing a low strike beyond Butelle after leaving a glut of defenders in his wake.

Rachid Alioui should have restored parity when he went through against Keylor Navas, but Angers' top scorer lashed his effort wide.

PSG duly made Angers pay - Sarabia turning provider with a drilled cross in for Icardi to finish first-time.

Sarabia had his second assist just before the hour, albeit in rather fortuitous fashion.

After seeing a volley cleared off the line, Sarabia's sliced follow-up fell to Gueye, who turned home into the left-hand corner.

Butelle made a terrific save to prevent Neymar adding a fourth but the Brazilian, superb throughout, was not denied again in the 90th minute, coolly slotting in after skipping past Angers' goalkeeper.

What does it mean? PSG well on their way

Angers have made a fantastic start to the season and headed into Saturday's contest two points behind Ligue 1 pace-setters PSG, who have suffered two defeats already this term.

But the gulf in quality was evident from the off and, with Lyon entrenched in mid-table and Lille - who finished second last season - having sold star player Nicolas Pepe to Arsenal, it is hard to see anybody mounting a challenge to their domestic dominance.

Neymar runs rings around Angers once again

Neymar had been involved in each of PSG's last three goals against Angers in Ligue 1 before Saturday and continued his excellent form against them this time out, rounding off his tremendous performance with a brilliantly taken goal.

4 - Neymar has scored 4 goals from the 70th minute in Ligue 1 this season, more than any other player. MoneyTime. pic.twitter.com/Fv0x14Uz9W — OptaJean (@OptaJean) October 5, 2019



Alioui fluffs his lines

After scoring three goals in his last two appearances, Alioui would have backed himself to hit the target again when faced with Navas, but with plenty of time to play with, he got his attempt horribly wrong, wasting one of Angers' only clear chances.

5 - Pablo Sarabia has scored & delivered an assist in a league game (Liga + Ligue 1) for the 5th time in 2019, more than any other player in the top 5 leagues. Delicious. pic.twitter.com/5ttLo8byIq — OptaJean (@OptaJean) October 5, 2019

Key Opta Facts

- PSG have faced only 70 shots, including 15 on target, after nine matchdays in Ligue 1 this season. This is the best tally at this stage for any club since Opta has analysed the competition (2006/07).

- Mauro Icardi has scored his first goal in Ligue 1, becoming the 15th Argentinian to score for PSG in the top-flight. He has become the first PSG player to find the net in his first start in Ligue 1 since Kylian Mbappe in September 2017.

- Six PSG players (Leandro Paredes, Marco Verratti, Idrissa Gueye, Thiago Silva, Presnel Kimpembe and Neymar) have made more than 100 touches. It is the first time this has happened in a Ligue 1 game for any club since Opta records begun.

- Angers have lost four of their last five away games in Ligue 1 (W1), as many as in their previous 16 (W5 D7).

- Idrissa Gueye has scored his sixth goal in Ligue 1, his first in the top-flight since May 2015, scored for Lille against Metz. PSG have won each of their six games in Ligue 1 with the Senegal midfielder, keeping a clean sheet every time.

What's next?

Nice are PSG's first opponents after the international break, while Angers host Brest.