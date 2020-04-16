Leeds Great Norman Hunter 'Severely Unwell' With Coronavirus

Leeds say club great Norman Hunter remains "severely unwell" in hospital after being admitted with coronavirus last week.
Hunter, 76, was an unused player in England's 1966 World Cup-winning squad and won two English titles and other silverware at Leeds.
The defender had a fearsome reputation as a tough tackler, shown by his nickname "Bites yer legs".
"Norman Hunter continues to battle the COVID-19 virus in hospital and whilst he is, as expected, fighting incredibly hard, remains severely unwell," said a statement from the Championship side.
"His family would like to take this opportunity to thank all Leeds United supporters for their amazing messages and well wishes."
