February 19, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  LeBron Makes NBA History Passing 35,000 Points But Harden Stars As Nets Top Lakers

LeBron Makes NBA History Passing 35,000 Points But Harden Stars As Nets Top Lakers

James Harden starred to lead the Brooklyn Nets past the Los Angeles Lakers as LeBron James became the third player in NBA history to score 35,000 points.

Omnisport 19 February 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
LeBron Makes NBA History Passing 35,000 Points But Harden Stars As Nets Top Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, center, drives to the basket between Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden, right, and forward Joe Harris during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Thursday.
AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez
LeBron Makes NBA History Passing 35,000 Points But Harden Stars As Nets Top Lakers
outlookindia.com
2021-02-19T16:37:58+05:30

LeBron James became third player in NBA history to clock up 35,000 points but could not prevent the Los Angeles Lakers falling 109-98 against the in-form Brooklyn Nets. (More Sports News)

James needed 15 points to join esteemed company in Hall of Famers Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Karl Malone, and it took him until just before half-time to achieve the feat at Staples Center.

Hours before tip off, the 36-year-old was named a team captain in the 2021 All-Star game, becoming first player to be selected 17 straight times, and he went on to put up 32 points on Thursday.

But it was not enough for the NBA’s number one defense, as the Nets extended their winning run to five games, with Kyrie Irving returning from back tightness to boost the NBA’s number one offense.

James Harden powered up the Nets with his 18th double-double (23 points, 11 assists) of the season, while Joe Harris showed his three-point prowess, dropping six of seven attempts, to clock up 21 total points.

Brooklyn rallied midway through the first half, sinking seven from 11 shots from downtown to open up an 11-point lead. It was one they never relinquished to move to 19-12, while the Lakers fall to 22-8.

Red-hot Butler does it again

Jimmy Butler recorded his third straight triple-double (13 points, 13 assists, 10 rebounds) in the Miami Heat's 118-110 win against the Sacramento Kings, while Bam Adebayo also got in on the act with 16 points, 10 assist and 12 rebounds. They are the only teammates to ever record same-game triple-doubles in multiple games.


 

Giannis cannot get Bucks firing against Raps

Giannis Antetokounmpo could not get the Milwaukee Bucks moving in their 110-96 defeat against the Toronto Raptors in what was, by his own high standards, an under-par performance.

The Greek led his team in scoring wtih 23 points, but was only on the mark with eight of 20 field-goal attempts, with none of his four three-pointers dropping. He shot seven-of-13 from the free-throw. 



NBA's number one scoring team prove unstoppable

The Lakers may have the competition's number one defensive rating but they could not live with the speed of the Brooklyn Nets' ball movement and three-point shooting at Staples Center.

Thursday's results

Toronto Raptors 110-96 Milwaukee Bucks
Miami Heat 118-110 Sacramento Kings
Brooklyn Nets 109-98 Los Angeles Lakers 

Jazz at Clippers

Kawhi Leonard has been upgraded to questionable after missing three games as the LA Clippers aim to end the Utah Jazz's nine-game winning streak, after falling 114-96 against the NBA leaders on Wednesday.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

India's 2014 Tour Of England: 'I Felt Like Lonliest Guy In The World,' Virat Kohli On Depression

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Omnisport LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers National Basketball Association (NBA) Basketball Other Sports Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos