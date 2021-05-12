LeBron James Still Out As Lakers Claim Key OT Win, 76ers Miss Chance To Secure Top Seeding

The Los Angeles Lakers kept alive their aspirations to avoid the play-in tournament with a 101-91 over-time victory over the New York Knicks on Tuesday. (More Sports News)

With LeBron James still absent with an ankle problem, the Lakers were pushed all the way by the in-form Knicks who had the chance to win the match in normal time when Julius Randle missed a good two-point look on the buzzer.

With James and Dennis Schroder unavailable and Alex Caruso exiting early with foot soreness, Talen Horton-Tucker played a key role with 13 points and 10 assists, including a vital over-time three-pointer after a costly turnover moments earlier.

In a team effort, Anthony Davis finished with 20 points, four assists and six rebounds, Andre Drummond had 16 points and 18 rebounds and Kyle Kuzma added 23 points off the bench.

The win improves the Lakers to 39-30, holding seventh spot in the Western Conference, behind the Dallas Mavericks (40-29) who lost to the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday.

Ja Morant (24 points) won the battle against Luka Doncic in a game where the Mavericks could have ensured they would avoid the play-in tournament.

76ers miss chance and miss Embiid

The Philadelphia 76ers missed the chance to seal top seeding in the East with a 103-94 loss to the Indiana Pacers.

Pacers center Domantas Sabonis had a busy night with 16 points, 13 rebounds and 15 assists.

Joel Embiid missed for the 76ers with illness with Tobias Harris scoring 27 points in his absence as Philadelphia leave the door open at 47-22.

The 76ers are 8-11 without Embiid this season, while they are 38-11 with him in the side.

KD protecting the paint on NBA LP! pic.twitter.com/6jaSTd0scj — NBA (@NBA) May 12, 2021

The Brooklyn Nets put together back-to-back wins to keep the pressure on the 76ers, triumphing 115-107 over the Chicago Bulls.

There was an injury scare for the Nets with Kyrie Irivng leaving the game with a facial contusion and undergoing testing for a possible concussion after a stray elbow from Nikola Vucevic early in the third.

Kevin Durant top scored for the Nets with 21 points and Bruce Brown Jr had 15 points to half-time and finished with 10 rebounds too, while Zach LaVine had a game-high 41 points for the Bulls.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 27 points, had 12 rebounds and five assists in the Milwaukee Bucks' 114-102 win over the Orlando Magic to improve their record to 43-25.

Stephen Curry was not his usual self, kept to only four points until half-time in the Golden State Warriors' 122-116 victory over the Phoenix Suns.

Curry finished with 21, while Andrew Wiggins had 38 points and Draymond Green got a triple-double as the Warriors stay in the hunt at 37-33 and eighth in the West.

The Miami Heat clinched a top six berth with a 129-121 win over the Boston Celtics with Tyler Herro starring off the bench with 24 points and 11 rebounds.

this TOUGH Steph finish to help seal the @warriors 4th straight win! #DubNation pic.twitter.com/co0hVKJI0q — NBA (@NBA) May 12, 2021

Thunder come crashing down

Oklahoma City Thunder have fallen away drastically this season and their 122-106 ot the Sacramento Kings made it eight consecutive defeats for Mark Daigneault's side. They have won once in their past 23, having been 20-26 at one point.

Jokic's defense splitting assist

Prime MVP candidate Nikola Jokic showcased his all-rounder game with an unbelievable pass for Austin Rivers in the Denver Nuggets' 117-112 win over the Charlotte Hornets. Jokic finished with six assists, along with 30 points and 11 rebounds.

Tuesday's results

Denver Nuggets 117-112 Charlotte Hornets

Minnesota Timberwolves 119-100 Detroit Pistons

Los Angeles Clippers 115-96 Toronto Raptors

Miami Heat 129-121 Boston Celtics

Memphis Grizzlies 133-104 Dallas Mavericks

Indiana Pacers 103-94 Philadelphia 76ers

Brooklyn Nets 115-107 Chicago Bulls

Milwaukee Bucks 114-102 Orlando Magic

Golden State Warriors 122-116 Phoenix Suns

Los Angeles Lakers 101-99 (OT) New York Knicks

Sacramento Kings 122-106 Oklahoma City Thunder

Spurs at Nets

The San Antonio Spurs are looking to seal their play-in tournament position while the Brooklyn Nets are out to reinforce their top two seeding.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine